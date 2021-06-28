Giant Antarctic lake ‘suddenly disappears’, leaving four-square-mile crater

Rob Waugh
·Contributor
·3 min read
Satellite imagery shows how the lake &#39;vanished&#39; (Scripps)
Satellite imagery shows how the lake 'vanished'. (Scripps)

A huge icy lake on an Antarctic ice shelf "suddenly disappeared", meaning up to 26 billion cubic feet of water drained into the ocean. 

The event, which left a crater up to four square miles in area, happened during the 2019 Antarctic winter on Amery Ice Shelf in East Antarctica.

Researchers from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego believe it could have important implications for global warming projections – and the possible collapse of ice shelves.

The researchers analysed the "disappearing lake" using images from a radar satellite that can "see" during the polar night. 

Read more: Melting snow in Himalayas drives growth of green sea slime visible from space

The researchers say that once the water had drained, it left a crater-like depression in the ice shelf surface, known as a "doline", covering about 4.25 square miles. 

Lead author Roland Warner, a glaciologist with the Australian Antarctic Program Partnership at the University of Tasmania, said: “We believe the weight of water accumulated in this deep lake opened a fissure in the ice shelf beneath the lake, a process known as hydrofracture, causing the water to drain away to the ocean below."

The hydrofracture process has been implicated in the collapse of smaller ice shelves in the Antarctic Peninsula, where meltwater forms on the surface of ice shelves during austral summer, but it is not often seen driving through ice as thick as the 4,590 feet at this location on Amery Ice Shelf. 

The event was also captured by a green-light laser instrument on Nasa’s ICESat-2. 

This satellite transmits pulses of photons and accurately locates the reflection point of each photon it receives back from Earth – allowing it to measure land "sinking" and "rising".

Repeat orbits of ICESat-2 on the exact ground tracks before and after the lake drainage revealed the vertical scale of the disruption.

 The ice surface fell as much as 260 feet in the doline cavity, even though the loss of the water load made the floating ice shelf lighter, with the lake’s immediate surroundings rising as much as 118 feet.

Read more: A 1988 warning about climate change was mostly right

 Co-author Helen Amanda Fricker, a glaciologist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, said: “It is exciting to see ICESat-2 show us details of processes that are occurring on the ice sheet at such fine spatial scale.

 “Since surface meltwater on ice shelves can cause their collapse which ultimately leads to sea-level rise when grounded ice is no longer held back, it’s important to understand the processes that weaken ice shelves.”

In recent decades with rising air temperatures, some ice shelves have experienced greater surface melting, and the most recent model projections for future warming show that trend continuing and creating more melt lakes. 

Read more: Why economists worry that reversing climate change is hopeless

This increases the risk of widespread hydrofracturing, which could lead to ice shelves collapsing, permitting faster discharge of ice from grounded ice sheets and increases in sea level. 

Possible increased flows into deep, ice-covered lakes and hydrofracture of thick ice shelves should also be considered in projections for future warming, said researchers.

Watch: Can seaweed save the climate?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why heptathlete competed at U.S. Olympic Trials while 18 weeks pregnant

    Lindsay Flach trained through frequent heartburn and headaches, through waves of nausea and vomiting that struck as often as three or four times a day.

  • Rosie O'Donnell, TV's original 'Queen of Nice,' weighs in on Ellen DeGeneres controversy

    Rosie O'Donnell, who hosted her own daytime talk show for five years, says having the job is "a tough thing."

  • Ethiopia ceases fire as Tigray former rulers return north

    After months of a fighting in a deadly civil war - the former governing party in Ethiopia's Tigray region said on Monday it was back in control of the regional capital Mekelle, after Ethiopian military forces retreated from the city.. The Ethiopian government which ousted Tigray’s leadership late last year declared a ceasefire with immediate effect. Residents in downtown Mekelle reported seeing rebel troops in the city for the first time since they were driven out by Ethiopian forces in November, and several witnesses described celebration in the streets. A spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front, or TPLF, told Reuters by phone that the capital of Tigray, Mekelle, is under their control. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he had spoken with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and was quote "hopeful that an effective cessation of hostilities will take place.” Monday's developments followed recent reports of an escalation in fighting between Ethiopian troops and the TPLF outside Mekelle. Last Tuesday, an air strike killed over 60 people in a town northwest of Mekelle, a medical official told Reuters. An Ethiopian military spokesman said last week that only combatants, not civilians, had been hit.​ The attack was one of the deadliest reported incidents in months in a region.

  • Soccer-Mbappe will bounce back after penalty miss, says Deschamps

    Striker Kylian Mbappe will bounce back from missing the decisive penalty in France's shootout loss to Switzerland on Monday that saw the world champions exit Euro 2020 at the last-16 stage, coach Didier Deschamps said. The French threw away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 in normal time, and after a goalless extra time, they crashed out when Mbappe's penalty was saved by Swiss keeper Yann Sommer. The 52-year-old coach dismissed suggestions none of Mbappe's team mates went to comfort him after his spot kick was saved.

  • Soccer-Swiss history makers hailed by coach and captain

    Switzerland's extraordinary comeback to eliminate world champions France from the European Championship on Monday drew superlatives from both coach and captain after their penalty shootout success. Manager Vladimir Petkovic and skipper Granit Xhaka hailed the achievement of the first Swiss side to reach the last eight of a major tournament since they hosted the World Cup in 1954 after fighting back to draw 3-3 and advance 5-4 on spot kicks. “No normal side would have come back from 3-1 down against the world champions,” said Petkovic, who equalled the record for the most matches in charge of the Switzerland team.

  • Tanzania to spend $470 million on vaccines, coronavirus-damaged economy

    Tanzania will spend $470 million buying vaccines and supporting economic sectors hit hard by the coronavirus, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Monday. Since Hassan took office after the death of then-president John Magufuli in March, the government has changed tack from playing down the pandemic to calling for social distancing and emphasising mask wearing in public. Issuing the first data on infections since May 2020, Hassan said there were more than 100 COVID-19 patients in Tanzania as of last Saturday, with 70 of them being provided oxygen.

  • Soccer-Mbappe misfires as fragile France flatter to deceive at Euro 2020

    France striker Kylian Mbappe's failure to score, not least in Monday's penalty shootout loss to Switzerland in the last 16, saw the world champions slide out of Euro 2020 without ever really getting going at the tournament. Mbappe's miss from the spot against the Swiss condemned the French to an early exit but the warning signs had been there since they struggled to beat a poor Germany side 1-0 in their tournament opener. The 22-year-old was instrumental in France's triumphant World Cup campaign in 2018, scoring four goals and wowing the world with his pace and trickery, but his Midas touch deserted him completely during the Euros.

  • Gwen Berry, White House respond to criticism after her protest at Olympic trials

    The Olympic hammer thrower has stood her ground on social media after her protest on Saturday.

  • Soccer-We showed weakness says defeated France coach Deschamps

    France coach Didier Deschamps said his team had shown weakness after the world champions threw away a two-goal lead and were eliminated from Euro 2020 after a penalty shootout loss to Switzerland in the last 16 on Monday. Having trailed 1-0 at the break, France got a reprieve when the Swiss missed a penalty and Deschamps' side then roared into a 3-1 lead with two goals from Karim Benzema and a wonderful strike from Paul Pogba.

  • China's ruling party censors its past as centenary nears

    At the house where Mao Zedong and 12 others met 100 years ago to found the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi Jinping recently led his politburo in reciting an oath to uphold principles and "sacrifice everything" for the party and the people. The obscure Shanghai courtyard of 1921 is now a lavish memorial hall, a focal point as China celebrates the centenary on Thursday of the party that controls the world's most populous nation and second-biggest economy. The site of that first party congress now chronicles China's "humiliation" at the hands of warlords and imperialists, its "awakening" in the early 20th century and its revival after the party's 1949 victory in a civil war that sent Chiang Kai-shek's nationalists into exile in Taiwan.

  • Kremlev confident AIBA will return to Olympic role in Paris

    The International Boxing Association's new president is confident his beleaguered organization will be welcomed back into the Olympic family after the Tokyo Games. Umar Kremlev said at a news conference Monday in Switzerland that AIBA is implementing the changes necessary to get back in the good graces of the International Olympic Committee, and he still expects the sport's governing body to return to the Olympic fold before the Paris Games in three years. The IOC hasn't commented recently on the progress made by AIBA, which was suspended in 2019.

  • US: Big drop in migrant kids at largest emergency shelter

    The number of migrant children housed at the Biden administration's largest emergency shelter for those who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone has dropped by more than 40% since mid-June, a top U.S. official said Monday, touting progress at the facility that has been criticized by child welfare advocates. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters that 790 boys are now housed at Fort Bliss Army base in El Paso, Texas, and the last girl left Monday. In mid-June, the administration reported about 2,000 boys and girls were at the Fort Bliss facility amid child welfare advocates’ concerns about inadequate conditions.

  • Analysis: Complacent France pay price for lacking the team factor

    Kylian Mbappe missing the decisive kick in the shootout as world champions France were eliminated from Euro 2020 by Switzerland on Monday encapsulated the biggest lesson of an extraordinary night -- you cannot rely on individual brilliance alone. The magnificent save from Yann Sommer in the last-16 clash denied the striker and the shock on French faces showed they did not quite comprehend how they had managed to lose the game. Ranked on talent, skill and individual quality, France should have been in a different class to Vladimir Petkovic's hard-working Swiss side.

  • Elephant in China's Yunnan Province Gets Some Rest as Migration Continues

    An Asian elephant was seen in drone footage lying down on its side as its herd’s migration through China’s Yunnan province continued, new video shows.The herd had marched over 500 kilometers, or 310 miles, north from the beginning of their journey in Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve. Credit: Yunnan Provincial Headquarters for the Safety and Precaution of Asian Elephants via Storyful

  • Booster shots for kids and why a vaccine schedule for toddlers is essential

    A vaccine schedule for toddlers will let you know when it is time to give your kid a shot. It is important to know the importance of booster shots for kids. The post Booster shots for kids and why a vaccine schedule for toddlers is essential appeared first on theAsianparent Philippines: Your Guide to Pregnancy, Baby & Raising Kids.

  • ‘Aquaman 2,’ ‘John Wick 4’ and More Major Blockbusters Begin Filming, Signaling Production Revival

    “It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’” Vin Diesel told Variety on Saturday night. It was reported the following morning that “F9: The Fast Saga” raked in $70 million from 4,179 North American theaters, marking the largest opening at the U.S. box office since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The previous holder of this […]

  • Ben Simmons opts out of Olympics to work on shooting

    Simmons' shooting woes intensified in Philadelphia's Eastern Conference semifinals loss.

  • Facebook hits $1 trillion after antitrust ruling

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed federal and state antitrust lawsuits against Facebook that sought to force the social media company to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.Facebook shares rose more than 4% after the ruling was issued, putting Facebook's market cap over $1 trillion for the first time. The dismissal was the first major blow to state and federal lawsuits filed last year, aimed at reining in alleged abuses of the massive market power wielded by Big Tech companies. The judge also dismissed a lawsuit filed by multiple U.S. states in December, saying that they had waited too long and could not challenge acquisitions from so long ago.The FTC and several states filed separate lawsuits last year that accused Facebook of breaking antitrust law to keep smaller competitors at bay by snapping up rivals, including the 2012 acquisition of Instagram for $1 billion and of WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion.The judge said the FTC had failed to show that Facebook had monopoly power in the social-networking market, but he said the court did "not agree with all of Facebook's contentions," adding that the agency was "on firmer ground in scrutinizing the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp."The judge said the FTC could file a new complaint by July 29.

  • Murray gives Brits a lift with first Wimbledon singles win since 2017

    Two-time champion Andy Murray won his first Wimbledon singles match since 2017 on Monday with a four-set triumph over Nikoloz Basilashvili and hailed the Centre Court crowd which carried him to victory.

  • Pride in the pandemic: For many people, COVID was the final kick out of the closet. Here’s why.

    For many, the pandemic created a new opportunity to find their true selves.