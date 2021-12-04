Arcane's Silco is coming to Teamfight Tactics

Anna Bernardo
·Contributor
·2 min read
Silco, the menacing and villainous Strategist of Zaun, is the first-ever character from Arcane to become a champion in Teamfight Tactics. (Photo: Netflix/Riot Games)
The first new character from Arcane, the blockbuster League of Legends (LoL) animated series on Netflix, will soon be entering the world of Runeterra, but it won't be in the LoL MOBA.

LoL developer Riot Games recently announced that Silco would be the first non-LoL champion to join the Set 6.5 roster of Teamfight Tactics (TFT), Riot's auto battler game based on LoL.

Silco’s unit will be the first-ever strategic teamfight-only unit in the game, which means that the cunning, villainous strategist of Zaun won’t be available in other Riot titles for now. Silco will be part of the mid-set update, which will arrive in February.

The TFT developers admitted that it wasn’t easy to build Silco from scratch since they didn’t port the character straight from the LoL MOBA. Nevertheless, they ensured Silco is “the object of love and hatred that we all know, and the rare villain", as stated on the Korean LoL website.

Riot have not revealed the champion’s new skills yet since he is still in the development stage. But TFT players can expect him to be a mastermind during combat, just like how he is in the Arcane series.

The team did share Silco’s early-rig model, though they emphasised that his animations and rigging were still in the early stages of development. 

As a result, we won't see much more of the Undercity criminal boss until later, since "good things take time".

Given the moderate success of TFT, expanding the game is to be expected. 

With Gizmos & Gadgets in Set 6 defining the meta by introducing 100 Hextech Augment effects, a mid-set update that will include a new set in 6.5 that works well in sync with Silco’s traits will undoubtedly happen.

It also seems like Silco is just the beginning of introducing new characters into the game. 

The development team also hinted that they won’t stop with the Arcane villain and plan to introduce more outsiders, “maybe even from outside of Runeterra”.

We aren’t entirely sure what the TFT developers mean by that, but we can only speculate — will they be introducing new champions from other Riot titles, like VALORANT, perhaps? 

This will pose a unique challenge to the team, since VALORANT characters aren’t built with the LoL art style in mind.

Set 6.5 will be released in February, but an official date has yet to be announced by Riot at this time.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

