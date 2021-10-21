(Photo: Riot Games)

Big changes are coming to League of Legends (LoL) in Preseason 2022!

In Patch 11.23, players can expect new items, runes, objective bounties, and two new dragons in the game. These features went live on the PBE server last 19 October and will be available for four weeks before finally being released to the public on 17 November.

While previous seasons saw changes in major game components, this preseason's primary focus is on enhancing and building up existing aspects of the game.

We know how daunting reading through all these patch notes can be, so we're here to break it down for you. Here's what to expect in LoL's Patch 11.23:

New Dragons

One of the major additions that received mixed reactions from players is the arrival of the Chemtech and Hextech Dragons on the map. The rewards Summoners can receive when they slay these dragons will significantly impact how they will execute in the late game, as each dragon gives distinct buffs that can be game-changers if used correctly.

Hextech Dragon

(Photo: Riot Games)

This gold and blue dragon will give 5 Ability Haste and 5% attack speed per stack to the team that slays it. Additionally, the Hextech Dragon Soul gives a unique ability that grants a chain lightning slow to basic attacks and abilities for a short period.

Hexgates also appear across the map when the terrain shifts for the Hextech Drake. These portals allow champions to teleport from one gate to another with one-way portals from the base. Teams can exploit this to quickly cross the rift and arrive for team fights or to secure objectives, though it is well worth remembering that getting stunned or damaged will stop the teleportation.

Chemtech Dragon

(Photo: Riot Games)

Teams that defeat the Chemtech Dragon will deal more damage to opponents the higher their current HP is up to a 5% increase in damage per stack.

They will also obtain the Chemtech Dragon Soul, which allows them to be revived on the spot after dying. This enables them to keep using the champion's abilities until the buff expires.

When the terrain shifts for the Chemech Drake, gas zones appear in four jungle spots that will camouflage champions that are within its area. While regular vision wards do not reveal camouflaged foes, Control Wards, Scryer's Blooms, and other items that expose invisible units render foes visible.

Champion Bounties

Objective Bounties appear on the minimap for both sides when a team is sufficiently behind. If a losing team captures an active bounty on an objective, the gold from the reward is divided among the team members.

XP, Gold, Dragon, and Turret leads will determine the value of an Objective Bounty. Teams that take an objective with an active bounty can get additional gold as follows:

Baron/Elder Dragon - 500g

Dragon/Rift Herald - 500g

Outer Turret - 250g

Inner Turret - 400g

Base turret - 400g

Base amounts may rise by up to 60% if the losing side continues to fall further behind. Bounties have a fifteen-second warning period before becoming available and another fifteen-second warning before it expires. If the losing team has an active Objective Bounty, the period can also be extended.

Items

(Photo: Riot Games)

Players will also see a variety of new items in the store. Mage champions can buy two unique and powerful items, while tanks have two new ones; including Fimbulwinter, a legendary tier item available on Wild Rift. New goods are also available for crowd control backers, assassins, and AD fighters who want to restore their ults.

Crown of the Shattered Queen

70 Ability Power

250 Health

600 Mana

20 Ability Haste

Safeguarded: Reduces incoming damage by 50%. After receiving champion damage, Safeguard lasts for 1.5 seconds.

Gain 10 to 40 Ability Power when Safeguarded (by level).

Safeguard is restored if you haven't received champion damage in the last 40 seconds.

Passive Mythic: 1% movement speed and 50% health

Evenshroud

200 Health

20 Ability Haste

30 Armor

30 Magic Resist

Immolate: Taking or inflicting damage causes you to deal 12 + 1% additional magic damage per second to surrounding foes for 3 seconds (increasing by 25% against minions and 150% against jungle monsters).

Snowbind: For 1.5 seconds, attacks generate a frost field and cause magic damage to all foes in the area. Enemies moving across the field are slowed down.

All other Legendary items are granted via Mythic Passive. 100% health and 6% size.

Winters Approach

400 Health

500 Mana

15 Ability Haste

Awe: Gain extra health equal to 8% mana.

Mana Charge: Use an Ability or Attack on a champion to consume a charge and get 3 extra mana which doubles if the target is another champion. When this item has granted 360 mana or more, it turns into Fimbulwinter.

Fimbulwinter (Legendary)

400 Health

860 Mana

15 Ability Haste

Awe: Gain extra health equivalent to 8% mana.

Everlasting: Immobilizing or Slowing (melee only) an enemy champion uses 3% of current mana and provides a shield that absorbs damage for 3 seconds. If more than one opponent is close, the shield is boosted by 80%.

Axiom Arc

55 Attack Damage

10 Lethality

25 Ability Haste

Refresh: Refund 25% of your total Ultimate Ability cooldown if a Champion dies within 3 seconds of being injured by one of your abilities.

Shadowflame

80 Ability Power

250 Health

Depending on the target's health, champion damage increases by 10-20% while using Magic Penetration. (Max 1000 or less health, Min 2500 or more health)

Gain the max Penetration if the target was recently affected by Shields.

Some adjustments have also been made to existing items. Most of these items have increased HP stats on them, while others received significant developments that can most likely affect the game's meta.

Turbo Chemtank will now have Refuel, where moving about and doing damage fills up the Chemtank. When you reach 100 stacks, your next basic strike will inflict magical damage to all surrounding foes (increased by 25% against minions and 175% against jungle monsters)

Cosmic Drive will now give 30% movement speed (decaying to 15%) and 40% Ability Power (AP) instead of Ability Haste. Its effect has also turned into three-hit passive instead of being available as long as you have AP.

The updated Seraph's Embrace won't gain players any AP. Instead, it will now give Ability Haste worth 1.3% more mana.

For Force of Nature, champs that take magic damage (instead of ability damage) will be granted a Stack of Steadfast (max 6). Additionally, it now has Dissipate, where at 6 stacks of Steadfast, the champion takes 20% reduced magic damage and gain 10% increased Move Speed.

Other items with changes for Patch 11.23 are Horizon Focus, Demonic Embrace, Knight's Vow, Frostfire, and Abyssal Mask.

Runes

A few tweaks were made for Lethal Tempo and Glacial Augment to enhance its effect in the game. An additional rune will be released in the PBE in the coming days before patch 11.23.

First Strike

Dealing damage to an enemy before they so will give 5 gold and First Strike for 3 seconds.

Allows your attacks or abilities to inflict 12% more damage to champions while also giving 100% (70% for ranged units) of the damage dealt as gold

Rift Scuttler

The Rift Scuttler's impact in the early game is finally getting reduced by allowing players to resolve the encounter faster. The initial Rift Scuttler now has 35% less HP and has been significantly decreased in size, though it will give 80% less XP.

Other Incoming Changes

These are just the first few changes that players can test on the PBE and try out in Patch 11.23, though the LoL dev team still has other plans for Season 2022. Among them is the new Challenges System and Progression Identity Updates, which aim to give players more chances to get rewarded for "unique, and fun goals they achieve" and more customisation options.

While these plans have already been announced, full details on these have not yet been revealed. This means that more exciting developments are expected in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for them.

