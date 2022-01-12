League of Legends: Wild Rift players have a lot be excited about this year, as they can expect at least four new champions, as well as the Elemental Drake entering the Rift by patch 3.0 and 3.1.

Here are the biggest changes coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift thus far.

New Champions in 2022

Sett, Yuumi, Karma, and Shen are coming to Wild Rift (Photo Courtesy of Riot Games)

Sett

The Boss of Ionia’s criminal Underworld is joining the rift in Patch 3.0. Released in the original League of Legends (LoL) PC version in 2020, the juggernaut found success in multiple roles as either a Fighter or a Tank.

Sett’s kit allows him to flourish in the Top Lane, Jungle, and Support. Although he is hasn’t been a favourite in pro-play, his flexibility may find him a spot both on the solo queue and in Wild Rift Esports for this year.

Yuumi

We’re not exactly sure how mobile players will react to this one, but LoL’s love-to-hate cat is coming to the Summoner’s Rift too! Many players on PC have expressed their hatred for this cute support champion, as she seems to make her AD Carry too overpowered; so much so that players have said that “Yuumi is a buff, not a champion”.

To everyone’s surprise in 2021, the Magical Cat became popular in the LoL World Championship, with DAMWON Gaming KIA debuting Yuumi on their lineup since the group stage, with a 69.4% pick/ban rate and a 61.54% win rate.

This caused her to become popular on ranked solo queue in the fourth quarter of the past year, and you can bet her arrival in Patch 3.0 is sure to cause a stir among the Wild Rift players.

Karma

The Enlightened One will be available to Wild Rift players on patch 3.1 as a mage.

In 2021, she was a part of the Ruination event, where her character got corrupted by Viego and the Black Mist. This caused quite a stir among fans because Karma should not have been corrupted, since she is the “living embodiment of an ancient Ionian soul" and is a spiritual beacon.

She hasn’t been a popular pick in LoL's PC version, but some fans are excited to see her join the Wild Rift Support roster in 2022.

Given her abilities, she can flourish in the top lane as well as support in the bottom lane. With magic damage and crowd control abilities, we expect her to affect team fights fairly well.

Shen

Shen, the Eye of Twilight, is the third and final champion from Ionia that will be part of Wild Rift. Shen is Warden class champion most known for his tankiness, making him viable both as a top laner and a support champion.

While he wasn't a popular pick on ranked play in Season 2021, Shen is currently ranked 11th among champions in terms of win rate.

He’s also most often played in the top lane because he's not as vulnerable to ganks as other champions.

While we expect that his Wild Rift kit will be fairly similar to that of LoL's PC version, we think the balance team might make tiny tweaks to this Ionian champion for the mobile port.

Map Changes: Elemental Rift

The Elemental Drakes will soon change the Rift in 2022 (Photo Courtesy of Riot Games)

The Elemental Rift is already a current feature in LoL's PC version, where the third drake transforms the terrain. A team can also receive the Dragon Soul after killing a number of drakes in the match, with each Dragon bringing specific buffs and effects depending on their element.

This is still in the development and testing stage at the moment for Wild Rift, so there has been no announcement yet on its specific release date, but we expect these changes to come in the coming months.

