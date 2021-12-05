Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao launches esports and gaming team

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anna Bernardo
·Contributor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manny Pacquiao at a press conference in Las Vegas on August 21, 2021. (Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Manny Pacquiao at a press conference in Las Vegas on August 21, 2021. (Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Boxing legend and eight-division world champion Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao has entered the esports and gaming scene with the launch of his own company called Team Pacquaio GG (TPGG).

Focusing on three pillars: community, competition, and charity, Pacquaio's organisation have also partnered with global esports and racing organization Veloce Esports, with the vision of becoming the "pound for pound esports heavyweights in Southeast Asia".

"Most Filipinos identify gaming as a hobby and a possible addiction for younger people that must be supervised, but not anymore," Pacquiao said in a press conference on Saturday (4 December). 

"Esports is not just an online phenomenon, but also a legitimate growing sports industry, with a lot of job and business opportunities."Manny Pacquiao

"The goal of Team Pacquiao is to elevate esports and gaming as a platform for inclusivity and positive change within the Philippines and Southeast Asia," he added.

The boxing champion announced his retirement last September and is notably running for the office of president of the Philippines.

Pacquiao said launching TPGG was a way "to give something back to our Filipino people", who, according to him, have given so much love and support throughout his career.

"Team Pacquiao GG is a gaming, esports, lifestyle, and content brand led by Manny Pacquiao and powered by Veloce," added Ryan Tveter, director of commercial strategy at Veloce.

TPGG have enlisted five streamers and influencers to be the founding content creators of the organization, led by well-known streamer Elyson "GHOST Wrecker" Caranza and experienced shoutcaster Shin Boo "Sh1nboo" Ponferrada.

Gian Lois "GLOCO" Concepcion, a vlogger and streamer, and gaming influencers Kimberlee "Super Kimbie" Arcillas and Koleen "Een" Mercado rounded out the group.

As one of the Philippines' top gaming celebrities and an esports star, GHOST Wrecker will spearhead the brand's charitable efforts.

Superkimbie, a Facebook gaming star and national television personality, will work with GHOST Wrecker on Team Pacquiao's Mobile Legends section. Sh1nboo, the company's content presenter and main shoutcaster, will be the brand's host.

GLOCO, a YouTube gaming and lifestyle streamer, is in charge of the brand's lifestyle content. Een, a Philippines' first female esports pro-turned-VALORANT-streaming-ace, will serve as the brand's pro team ambassador and manage the brand's female empowerment efforts. 

Michael Pacquiao, Pacquiao's son who plays VALORANT and Mobile Legends, was also present at the occasion.

TPGG will have three "rounds" or phases, with the first round focusing on the launch of the five content creators of the organization. Content will be shared by the five founding streamers within the coming month and early next year, together with the launch of an apparel line and charitable initiatives as part of the first round.

The second round will be all about competition, with the organization hosting charitable invitationals to raise funds for different charitable causes.

The organization aims to provide a "healthy circuit of competition for pro players in the third round", with TPGG's Esports teams debuting in the second quarter of 2022, with Team Pacquiao GG Academy teams following in the next quarter.

TPGG plans to be active in a variety of titles, like Mobile Legends Bang Bang, League of Legends: Wild Rift, VALORANT, Call of Duty, Axie Infinity, and Halo Infinite.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Billie Eilish opens up about her three tattoos

    Billie Eilish "loves tattoos" and has revealed a trio of tattoos after previously saying that fans would "never see" the one she had in 2020

  • Michigan parents found in building; bond set at $500K apiece

    A judge imposed a combined $1 million bond Saturday for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, hours after police said they were caught hiding in a Detroit commercial building. James and Jennifer Crumbley entered not guilty pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against them during a hearing held on Zoom. Jennifer Crumbley sobbed and struggled to respond to the judge's questions at times and James Crumbley shook his head when a prosecutor said their son had full access to the gun used in the killings.

  • DHS eyes Chinese airline employees suspected of spying

    Crew members of a Chinese state commercial airline are suspected of spying at U.S. airports, according to a Department of Homeland Security intelligence bulletin obtained by Yahoo News.

  • Unvaxxed workers barred from going to work in 2022

    AROUND 1,547 Cebu City Hall employees who have remained unvaccinated will not be allowed to report to work by January 2022 if they still have not gotten their Covid-19 jabs.The unvaccinated workers, mostly

  • Barbie Imperial's cute babydoll dress: Steal her look

    On Instagram Imperial is often seen wearing the cutest babydoll dresses that flatter her curvy figure.

  • MRNA vaccines make best booster shots - study

    The "COV-Boost" study was cited by British officials when they announced that Pfizer and Moderna were preferred for use in the country's booster campaign, but the data has only been made publicly available now.The study found that six of the seven boosters examined enhanced immunity after initial vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, while all seven increased immunity when given after two doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.The study, published late on Thursday (December 2), found that a full dose or half dose of Pfizer or a full dose of Moderna gave a strong boost to both antibody and T-cell levels, regardless of whether the person initially received Pfizer or AstraZeneca.The COV-Boost study pre-dated the spread of the emergent Omicron variant of concern, and Faust said he had shared samples with the UK Health Security Agency to generate data on Omicron.

  • Calado powers Team Dasmariñas to Champions League finals

    MARK Calado pushed Team Dasmariñas to a heart-racing 25-20, 30-28, 20-25, 21-25, 18-16 win over the VNS Manileño Spikers to set up a championship showdown with Go for Gold-Air Force in the Philippine

  • MisOr sends Basilan to 5th straight defeat

    THE Globalport-MisOr handed Basilan BRT its fifth-straight defeat, after defeating the Peace Riders, 68-65, to take sole leadership of the top spot in the standings in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin

  • Pages: Asmara All Stars

    If you’re a tennis fan, you must visit Asmara Urban Resort and Lifestyle Village to watch some backhands and volleys.Jeson Patrombon, Jed Olivarez, Elbert Anasta, Noynoy Seno, Joshua Kinaadman and several

  • Ramos, Toyama suffer streak-ending rout at the hands of Ryukyu

    Toyama could not contain the Allen Durham-led Ryukyu in the 25-point loss that snapped their three-game win streak and sent their record down to 4-11.

  • Palma: ‘Venerable’ status for Camomot may happen soon

    THE late Archbishop Teofilo Camomot may be declared as “Venerable,” or the second step toward sainthood, before the end of the year.This was confirmed by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma during a gathering

  • CCPC statement on libel complaints filed against 7 news organizations

    WE DEPLORE the filing of libel complaints by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi and businessman Dennis Uy against seven news media outlets that reported on the graft complaint filed against Cusi and Uy over

  • Osmeña wants Carbon upgrade deal cancelled

    FORMER Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has revealed that they will have the contract between the Cebu City Government and Megawide Construction Corporation (MCC) cancelled in the event that his wife Margarita

  • Police raid bar; apprehend 228 individuals for curfew violation

    AROUND 228 individuals, 17 of whom are minors, were apprehended by local police in Cebu City during their “Oplan Bulabog” operations in relation to the city’s implementation of its new curfew hours.The

  • Globalport-MisOr valientes crush Iligan by 35 points in VisMin Cup

    THE Globalport-MisOr gained a share of the lead in the standings as it destroyed the Iligan Archangels, 104-69, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge on Dec. 2 at the Pagadian

  • Cabaero: Check vaccine expiry

    People about to get inoculated demand to see the expiration date of the Pfizer vaccine vial. A local government unit (LGU) refuses to accept doses past or close to their expiration dates.These are among

  • Bacolod councilor: Enforce tax relief ordinance

    “IMPLEMENT tax relief.”This was the appeal of Bacolod Councilor Al Victor Espino to the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) amid the non-implementation of the City Ordinance No. 953 or the Ordinance granting

  • Sista Super Sealers seek second title in PBA 3x3

    THE Sista Super Sealers seek to become the very first team to capture back-to-back leg championships as the PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo third leg will start on Dec. 4, 2021 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.Fresh

  • Photo of Philippine seafood market doctored to insert image of VP Leni Robredo

    An image shared across Facebook and Twitter appears to show Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo manning a seafood stand at a wet market. The image -- shared after Robredo launched her presidential bid for 2022 -- prompted accusations from some social media users that she staged the stunt in order to "court votes". But the image has been digitally altered; Robredo's head has been inserted on the body of a Filipino seafood stallholder originally pictured by a Philippine broadcaster in 2019."My

  • DOH 7: Consider area population in vaccine drive performance

    THE Department of Health (DOH) 7 said the number of a region’s eligible population to be vaccinated should be considered in assessing the vaccination performance of the different regions in the country.This