Manny Pacquiao at a press conference in Las Vegas on August 21, 2021. (Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Boxing legend and eight-division world champion Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao has entered the esports and gaming scene with the launch of his own company called Team Pacquaio GG (TPGG).

Focusing on three pillars: community, competition, and charity, Pacquaio's organisation have also partnered with global esports and racing organization Veloce Esports, with the vision of becoming the "pound for pound esports heavyweights in Southeast Asia".

"Most Filipinos identify gaming as a hobby and a possible addiction for younger people that must be supervised, but not anymore," Pacquiao said in a press conference on Saturday (4 December).

"Esports is not just an online phenomenon, but also a legitimate growing sports industry, with a lot of job and business opportunities."Manny Pacquiao

"The goal of Team Pacquiao is to elevate esports and gaming as a platform for inclusivity and positive change within the Philippines and Southeast Asia," he added.

The boxing champion announced his retirement last September and is notably running for the office of president of the Philippines.

Pacquiao said launching TPGG was a way "to give something back to our Filipino people", who, according to him, have given so much love and support throughout his career.

"Team Pacquiao GG is a gaming, esports, lifestyle, and content brand led by Manny Pacquiao and powered by Veloce," added Ryan Tveter, director of commercial strategy at Veloce.

TPGG have enlisted five streamers and influencers to be the founding content creators of the organization, led by well-known streamer Elyson "GHOST Wrecker" Caranza and experienced shoutcaster Shin Boo "Sh1nboo" Ponferrada.

Gian Lois "GLOCO" Concepcion, a vlogger and streamer, and gaming influencers Kimberlee "Super Kimbie" Arcillas and Koleen "Een" Mercado rounded out the group.

As one of the Philippines' top gaming celebrities and an esports star, GHOST Wrecker will spearhead the brand's charitable efforts.

Superkimbie, a Facebook gaming star and national television personality, will work with GHOST Wrecker on Team Pacquiao's Mobile Legends section. Sh1nboo, the company's content presenter and main shoutcaster, will be the brand's host.

GLOCO, a YouTube gaming and lifestyle streamer, is in charge of the brand's lifestyle content. Een, a Philippines' first female esports pro-turned-VALORANT-streaming-ace, will serve as the brand's pro team ambassador and manage the brand's female empowerment efforts.

Michael Pacquiao, Pacquiao's son who plays VALORANT and Mobile Legends, was also present at the occasion.

TPGG will have three "rounds" or phases, with the first round focusing on the launch of the five content creators of the organization. Content will be shared by the five founding streamers within the coming month and early next year, together with the launch of an apparel line and charitable initiatives as part of the first round.

The second round will be all about competition, with the organization hosting charitable invitationals to raise funds for different charitable causes.

The organization aims to provide a "healthy circuit of competition for pro players in the third round", with TPGG's Esports teams debuting in the second quarter of 2022, with Team Pacquiao GG Academy teams following in the next quarter.

TPGG plans to be active in a variety of titles, like Mobile Legends Bang Bang, League of Legends: Wild Rift, VALORANT, Call of Duty, Axie Infinity, and Halo Infinite.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

