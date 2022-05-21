Genshin Impact 2.7: Yelan, Kuki Shinobu arrive, Xiao, Itto reruns, back to the Chasm

Yan Ku
Genshin Impact version 2.7 will see the release of new characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu as well as reruns for Xiao and Arataki Itto alongside a ton of other additions. (Photo: HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact version 2.7 will see the release of new characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu as well as reruns for Xiao and Arataki Itto alongside a ton of other additions. (Photo: HoYoverse)

So who’ s hyped for Genshin Impact’s long-awaited version 2.7 update? We know we are!

The version 2.7 preview livestream premiered on Friday (20 May) and gave us a lot of things to be excited about, including detailed looks at new characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu as well as a ton of new quests and events.

Of course, the livestream also gave out coveted codes for Primogems and other rewards. Redeem them fast before they expire!

  • LANVJSFUD6CM (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

  • DTNUKTWCC6D9 (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wits)

  • HSNUKTXCCPWV (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)

Codes aside, let's look into everything that was revealed to be in Genshin Impact version 2.7, titled Hidden Dreams in the Depths.

New characters

We’ve previously explored who the new characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu are, and we’re finally getting to meet them once version 2.7 drops.

Yelan

Yelan, the 5-star Hydro bow character from Liyue, will be making her debut in the first phase of Genshin Impact version 2.7. (Photo: HoYoverse)
Yelan, the 5-star Hydro bow character from Liyue, will be making her debut in the first phase of Genshin Impact version 2.7. (Photo: HoYoverse)

Yelan is a 5-star Hydro bow character that can excel in both DPS and support roles. Yelan has a special charged attack called the 'Breakthrough Barb' that deals AoE Hydro damage based on her max HP. The Breakthrough Barb can be triggered if Yelan spends five seconds out of combat or uses her elemental skill.

Yelan's Elemental Skill, Lingering Lifeline, lets her swiftly move forward, dealing Hydro damage to any enemies she passes through.

Yelan elemental burst, Depth-Clarion Dice, summons the 'Exquisite Throw' that initiates coordinated attacks with your active character. The active character's damage is also buffed when the Exquisite Throw is in play.

Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu, the 4-star Electro sword character from Inazuma, will feature in the character banner for the second phase of Genshin Impact version 2.7 alongside the rerun of Arataki Itto. (Photo: HoYoverse)
Kuki Shinobu, the 4-star Electro sword character from Inazuma, will feature in the character banner for the second phase of Genshin Impact version 2.7 alongside the rerun of Arataki Itto. (Photo: HoYoverse)

Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star Electro sword character that supports your party by healing your active character while damaging nearby enemies.

Shinobu casts her Elemental Skill, Grass Ring of Sanctification, at the cost of her own HP to deal Electro damage to nearby enemies while healing your active character.

Shinobu's Elemental Burst, Gyoei Narukami Kariyama Rite, creates a field around her that deals continuous Electro damage to enemies in its AoE. If Shinobu's HP is low enough from using her Elemental Skill, then the effects of her Burst will last longer.

Banners

Phase 1 of version 2.7 will feature a double banner. Yelan will make her debut in the limited-time character banner alongside the 5-star the Anemo polearm DPS Xiao, who will be getting his third rerun.

The weapon banner for Phase 1 will also feature a new 5-star bow and Yelan's signature weapon, the Aqua Simulacra.

For Phase 2, 5-star Geo greatsword DPS Arataki Itto of the Arataki gang will take center stage once again for his first rerun. Accompanying Itto will be his deputy, Kuki Shinobu, naturally.

New quests

We’re going right back to the Chasm for 2.7, with its mysteries gathering characters from both Liyue and Inazuma for unknown purposes.

Joining the Traveler will be the ragtag team of Yanfei, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu, and Arataki Itto as they end up stranded in the Chasm's depths.

The Vigilant Yaksha, Xiao, is also investigating the mysterious underground, facing dangers on his own.

Fans are sure to be worried — HoyoVerse has had a track record of putting your favorites in danger (remember the public fear of Kazuha possibly getting the Signora treatment back in version 2.1?) but the Vigilant Yaksha will definitely get off unscathed. As a Xiao main, I’m sure of it.

The Archon quest will also explore Liyue’s rich history, specifically the connection that the yakshas have with the Chasm, and how their tragic tale ties with its mysteries.

Yelan’s story quest, Umbrabilis Orchilis, will also be made available after the version update. Kuki Shinobu will have her own hangout event available too, featuring the daily shenanigans of the Arataki gang.

Events

Realms of Guile and War

While exploring the Chasm, players will unlock the challenge “Realms of Guile and War”, a combat event which consists of different domains with preset characters and randomized buffs. Event rewards will also include the event-exclusive 4-star bow called Fading Twilight!

A Muddy, Bizarre Adventure

It’s another collaboration with fellow spelunker and Sumeru scholar Hosseini. The dark mud is seeping out of caverns and affecting areas in the Chasm. With the help of the Pursina’s Spikes and the Lumenstone, Travelers will purify the mud, weaken and defeat enemies buffed by said mud, and even escort a hot air balloon — all within a time limit, of course!

The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival

HoyoVerse knows we love a good rhythm game.

After the success of the harp and zither events, this new entry into Genshin Impact’s rhythm game series takes a percussive turn with the drum!

Back in Inazuma, Itto and the gang are planning a drumalong festival to celebrate Kuki Shinobu’s graduation from Law School. There are new functions with the event, such as lag calibration for ease of play, as well as a note editor so players can create their own challenges with the provided music.

Core Apparatus

We’re finally getting the teapot back, and to celebrate, we get to make new furnishings!

The Core Apparatus event will see us help a Toy merchant from Fontaine to create robotic models, which will also give us robotic furnishings for the Serenitea Pot!

Genshin Impact’s version 2.7 update will go live on 31 May at 11am SGT/PHT.

Yan Ku is a full-time dog parent, part-time (gacha) gamer, and part-time writer.

