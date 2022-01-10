Genshin Impact has reached the final stage of its "Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars" event, with the festivities to be capped off by a lighting ceremony for a real-life Teleport Waypoint in Val Thoren ski resort in the French Alps on Thursday (13 January).

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo kicked off the Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars event in late December last year to commemorate the first anniversary of the addition of Dragonspine, the game's own snowy mountain range.

Dragonspine was first added to Genshin Impact in December 2020, quickly becoming a fan-favorite region for its beautiful snowscape, haunting musical score, and unique exploration challenges.

Now if only there were another Teleport Waypoint nearby. (Photo: miHoYo)

The mountain range has also been a setting for a number of in-game event, including the "Shadows Amidst Snowstorms" event in version 2.3.

Players were able to participate in the Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars celebration through an in-browser event, which included a challenge to reach one million participants to light up a real-life Teleport Waypoint atop.

The million-player milestone set by miHoYo was quickly broken, with over three million players ending up participating in the event.

The lighting ceremony will include a performance from the Orchestre Symphonique Confluences of Lyon, France featuring original soundtracks from Genshin Impact.

There will also be a wish-giving ceremony where the wishes from 300,000 lucky players that participated in the event will be sent to the "Tree of Wishes" atop the Alps.

The lighting ceremony will be "a one-of-a-kind light show and music performance," said miHoYo.

The lighting ceremony will be broadcast on the official Genshin Impact Twitch and YouTube channels on 13 January, with the Twitch broadcast beginning on 10PM SGT and the YouTube broadcast following later on 11PM SGT.

A replay of the broadcast will also be available on the game's YouTube channel afterwards.

