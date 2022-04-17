Genshin Impact bubble tea event coming to LiHO TEA in Singapore, Tealive in Malaysia

Behold, the Boba Blade. (Screenshot: Genshin Impact via HoYoverse)
Fans of Genshin Impact who just happen to be bubble tea lovers in Singapore and Malaysia will have something to look forward to from 20 April

Publisher HoYoverse revealed on Saturday (16 April) a collaboration with Singapore's LiHO TEA and Malaysia's Tealive to bring Genshin Impact to the real world once again.

During the event, Paimon's Bubbly Encounter, customers who purchase a drink from participating outlets can receive a complimentary Genshin Impact cup sleeve, which are available for both walk-ins and delivery orders while stocks last.

Standees of Genshin Impact characters will also be available at participating outlets for customers to interact with. Paimon's Bubbly Encounter will run from 20 April to 19 May.

HoYoverse also teased an offline event at participating LiHO Tea and Tealive outlets, for a chance to win Genshin Impact and the bubble tea brands' rewards.

Several prominent cosplayers in Singapore will also make an appearance at LiHO TEA's Bugis+ outlet on 23 April and Suntec's L3 outlet on 24 April, LiHO TEA said on its Facebook page.

While HoYoverse did not reveal which characters would be available, it's hard to think that the boba tea (bubble tea) loving Kamisato Ayato will not be one of them.

For an accurate and up-to-date list of participating LiHO Tea and Tealive outlets (especially if you want to find one with the Genshin Impact character standees), visit the event's page.

It's not the first time we've seen Genshin Impact characters in Singapore and Malaysia, as HoYoverse previously held HoYo FEST last year in several Southeast Asian countries, which included themed-cafes and Genshin Impact-inspired foods.

So if you're a Genshin Impact fan who just happens to like bubble tea, you know what you have to do.

Bonus points if you look as cool drinking bubble tea as Ayato.

GellyPanda is a casual gamer who occasionally dabbles into gacha games.

