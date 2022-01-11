Genshin Impact topped Twitter's list of the most talked about games on the platform in 2021. (Photo: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact continues to be one of the most popular games in the world, as the smash-hit miHoYo title was the game that people tweeted about the most throughout 2021, according to a blog post by Twitter on Monday (10 January).

Genshin Impact beat out many other heavyweights to earn its top spot, including Apex Legends, Ensemble Stars!, Final Fantasy, Fate/Grand Order, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Knives Out, Minecraft, Project Sekai, and Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Genshin Impact topped the list of the most talked about games on Twitter in 2021, beating out the likes of Apex Legends, Final Fantasy, and Animal Crossing, among other heavyweights. (Photo: Twitter)

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account has now amassed over three million followers, with its daily tweets about game updates and events regularly racking up over tens of thousands of interactions.

Genshin Impact's surging popularity on Twitter is arguably best illustrated by the number of interactions generated by its official 5-star character reveals over the past year.

The character reveal for the Raiden Shogun, posted on 22 July, initially set the record for the most interactions for a Genshin Impact character.

As the Electro Archon and the ruler of the Inazuma region, the Raiden Shogun's reveal had over 200,000 interactions from likes, retweets, and quote tweets.

"Her Excellency seeks to rid herself of the mundane delusions of the world, but only in an attempt to overcome the cycle of life and death. " — Kitsune Saiguu



◆ #RaidenShogun ‧ Plane of Euthymia

◆ Her Eternal Excellency

◆ Electro

◆ Imperatrix Umbrosa#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/a7N0awfu5p — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

The Raiden Shogun's record was then broken by the character reveal for Arataki Itto, which was posted on 11 October. As the most recent male 5-star character, Itto's reveal racked up over 260,000 interactions.

Story continues

Arataki Itto ‧ Hanamizaka Heroics



The First and Greatest Head of the Arataki Gang



Fast as the wind and mighty as thunder, he is an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/YotIulzlYp — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 11, 2021

Itto's record was broken just over a month later by the character reveal for Shenhe, which was posted on 22 November. As the star of the recently-released 2.4 update, the reveal for the cryo polearm wielder from Liyue reached over 277,000 interactions.

Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence



Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm



Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.



To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/OrjpVCqmkD — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 22, 2021

All previous character reveal records were then shattered by the most recent reveal for Yae Miko, which was posted shortly before the new year.

The reveal for the enigmatic head shrine maiden of Inazuma's Grand Narukami Shrine racked up a whopping 464,000 interactions — the most for any Genshin Impact character reveal by a mile.

Yae Miko ‧ Astute Amusement

Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine



The Grand Narukami Shrine's head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity's servant and friend... and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels. pic.twitter.com/xgMxeQrTnp — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 31, 2021

Aside from its official character reveals, Genshin Impact also made waves on Twitter's gaming community with events that were held both in-game and in real life.

The game's recent "Enchanting Journey of Snow and Stars" will notably be holding a lighting ceremony for a real-life Teleport Waypoint in the Alps on Thursday (13 January).

Genshin Impact is set for even more growth in 2022, with its recently-released 2.4 update unveiling a new region, Enkanomiya, as well as two new characters, Shenhe and Yun Jin.

