Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has postponed the release of version 2.7, likely a result of ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai, China. (Photo: HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse announced on Friday (29 April) that the release of version 2.7 has been postponed.

The official announcement referenced "project progress" as the result of the delay, which comes at a time of recent lockdowns in China caused by a rise of COVID-19 cases.

Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/FiiGQyJO1G — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 29, 2022

Genshin Impact version 2.7 was originally set to be released after the conclusion of version 2.6 on 10 May. With the release of version 2.7 now postponed, its preview livestream expected to be held this weekend has likely been postponed as well.

Aside from new quests and events, Genshin Impact version 2.7 will also see the release of two new characters: Yelan, the 5-star Hydro bow wielder from Liyue, and Kuki Shinobu, the 4-star Electro sword wielder from Inazuma.

HoYoverse said they will soon be making an announcement regarding the version's new release date, along with content adjustment plans and compensation for players.

"We will provide the corresponding information to Travelers as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your support and understanding along this journey," read HoYoverse's statement.

HoYoverse did not explicitly state the reason behind the postponement of version 2.7's release.

China implemented lockdowns last month amid Omicron variant outbreaks in the mainland, with most of the cases being concentrated in the cities of Shanghai and Beijing as well as the neighbouring province of Jilin.

HoYoverse's parent brand, miHoYo, is notably headquartered in Shanghai, where citizens have struggled for food and other supplies due to the stringent lockdown.

Genshin Impact players have previously speculated on how the lockdown has affected the game's developers due to the 'Spices from the West' event in version 2.6 being quietly scrapped and maintenance on the 'Serenitea Pot' feature beginning around the same time lockdowns began in Shanghai.

Earlier this month, HoYoverse told Kotaku that it had closed its physical office in Shanghai and started providing supplies to employees, who have begun working from home.

"Our team in Shanghai is now working from home and doing our best to organize all the online work. We have also been providing necessary supplies to Shanghai team members at this special period," said HoYoverse.

"While the distance may bring challenges in communication and everyday tasks, it is vital to protect the health and safety of team members here."

But with version 2.7 now being postponed, it seems the situation for the Genshin Impact developers may still be impacted.

We can only hope for cases in Shanghai to go down and for the lockdown to cease so that the game's new version can get back on track.

