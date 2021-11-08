Streamers beware: Intel's 12th Gen CPUs and Windows 10 aren't friends

Dominic Ng
·Senior Games & Tech Producer
·7 min read
A waitress serves a Microsoft delegate during the launch of the Windows 10 operating system in Kenya&#39;s capital Nairobi, July 29, 2015. Microsoft Corp&#39;s launch of its first new operating system in almost three years, designed to work across laptops, desktop and smartphones, won mostly positive reviews for its user-friendly and feature-packed interface. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
If you're looking to get the new 12th Gen Intel CPUs, you might want to consider upgrading from Windows 10. (Photo: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)

When Intel officially announced Alder Lake to the media, they had a slide stating that the 12th Gen processors would run best on Windows 11. 

Even prior to the official announcement, there were little tweets in the rumour mill that Microsoft and Intel have been collaborating behind the scenes to make Intel’s new big.LITTLE architecture run at its most optimal on Windows 11. 

This piqued my curiosity about the performance differences of the new Intel chips between Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Initially, I only intended to do a performance comparison test of games between Windows 10 and Windows 11, since Yahoo Gaming SEA focuses a lot on popular games and esports titles. 

However, I noticed an odd CPU behaviour during my testing of the 12th Gen CPUs on Windows 10, which prompted me to change my approach in reviewing the i9-12900K and the i5-12600K.

In fact, if you are really interested to know about the raw performance that the 12th Gen CPUs are capable of, there are reviews and comparisons already available to the public from various media outlets for your consumption.

Now, let’s get to the meat of the article.

Intel&#39;s 12th Gen Alder Lake i9 and i5 CPUs (Photo: Yahoo Gaming SEA)
Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake i9 and i5 CPUs (Photo: Yahoo Gaming SEA)

Two different types of CPU cores

Most of Intel’s 12th Gen models come with two different types of CPU cores, the P-cores (Performance cores) and the E-cores (Efficiency cores). 

Both the i9-12900K and the i5-12600K that were tested in this article contain a combination of these cores. The P-cores are the powerhouse of the chip, being able to boost up pretty high in clocks, while also having multithread enabled on them. 

The E-cores, however, have low boost clocks with no multithreading enabled, but are extremely power efficient.

To take advantage of these cores, Intel has implemented something called the Thread Director. To explain it in the simplest way possible, it is able to let the operating system know which are the P-cores and which are the E-cores, and what each core’s individual load is. 

It essentially “suggests” to the operating system on which core is free, which thread can be used or freed up, which core is able to handle the programmes that are running on the system etc, be it a demanding programme or something as simple as a web browser. 

The Thread Director essentially is the brain of the 12th Gen CPUs.

The Windows element

On Windows 11, this runs flawlessly for games and multitasking. Windows 11 is built with a scheduler that is able to recognise the information provided by the Thread Director, and delegates the running programmes accordingly to the relevant CPU cores. 

The 12th Gen CPUs run symbiotically with Windows 11, creating the ultimate OS and platform that can multitask and run several programmes at once without much flaws.

On Windows 10 however, this isn’t present.

Instead of recognising the cores as performance vs efficiency, Windows 10 just recognises the cores as high-performance vs low-performance. 

This method of core recognition is fine on older CPUs because all cores are mostly equal, with one or two cores being able to boost slightly higher than the average core clock present in the CPU (which will then be classified as the “high-performance” cores). 

Windows 10 still thinks this is the case for the Intel 12th Gen CPUs, and will sometimes send programmes that are in need of a powerful CPU core to an E-core, leading to stunted performance due to the nature of the efficiency cores..

In my testing, I noticed that this is, more often than not, detrimental to users that game and have other programmes running at the same time, especially with a game capture or streaming software present.

The test bench is as follows:

  • Intel Core i9-12900K or Intel Core i5-12600K

  • 2x 16GB TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB 6000Mhz CL40 DDR5 RAM

  • Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero

  • Asus AMD Radeon 6900XT Strix 

  • 1TB Adata XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade PCIe Gen4 SSD

  • Seasonic Prime GX-1000 PSU

  • Asus Ryujin II 360mm CPU AIO Cooler with LGA 1700 bracket

Here are the graphs, one running on Windows 11, and one on Windows 10. Both will have results with only the game running, and a combination of the game + OBS. I will not put in the 1% low results for these graphs, because that is not the main point of focus for this article.

Intel Alder Lake performance on Windows 11 (Image: Yahoo Gaming SEA)
Intel Alder Lake performance on Windows 11 (Image: Yahoo Gaming SEA)
Intel Alder Lake performance on Windows 10 (Image: Yahoo Gaming SEA)
Intel Alder Lake performance on Windows 10 (Image: Yahoo Gaming SEA)

As you can see from the graphs, something is definitely up with how the chips are run on Windows 10. 

Looking through the data from monitoring software like HWinfo and Rivatuner, it is very clear that when Windows 10 decides that the E-cores should take over the workload of running the game, the fps will dip significantly. 

This mostly happens when there are multiple CPU intensive programmes running at the same time, in this case, OBS.

I also didn’t expect the programmes to remain running under the E-cores for that long. In older CPUs, Windows would usually just delegate whichever core that is available to a programme. Depending on the priority of the programme, Windows will attempt to push the more “important” programmes to the higher performance cores. So it is definitely a little weird that the games remain being run by the E-cores.

A not ideal solution

There is a solution for this anomaly — by manually assigning the programmes to run on specific cores of the CPU, but that is unnecessary and tedious work, especially for a PC user who is not into tweaking these things.

I have repeated the tests three times on three fresh installs of Windows 10 for the 12900K, and the results still remains the same. 

I have tried replacing OBS with XSplit and Streamlabs OBS, and still face the same problem. I have also tried to open the usual programmes that a streamer would have, like Discord, Epic Games Store and Steam running in the background. 

While it didn’t introduce any extra performance hit, it didn’t really fix anything either, so it was just for me to confirm it is a bad idea for a streamer to remain on Windows 10 if they want to upgrade to Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs.

The Windows 11 story

Performance on Windows 11 however, is immaculate. 

Running multiple programmes at the same time introduces very minimal performance hit, and one could argue that the fps dips may be in the margin of error anyway. 

You can clearly see the Thread Director and Windows 11 working in tandem here. Opening up more programmes also does not introduce any kind of performance degradation, because of the way the OS delegates the tasks to the 12th Gen CPU cores.

To be fair, the games tested here have generally high fps. Even with the performance hit from Windows 10, it is still in the playable range. The E-cores are strong enough to hold up the demands of high framerates. 

If your games are GPU bound, this shouldn’t be an issue too. But compromising like this definitely isn’t ideal, especially when you’ve spent your hard-earned cash on Intel’s most capable consumer CPU up to date.

There is only one moral of today’s story: 

If you want to use the 12th Gen CPUs to their fullest potential, you have no choice; you must use Windows 11. 

Or you can choose to wait till Windows 10 releases a fix for this, but I highly doubt they will. Why allow users to use an old product when you can force them to use a newer one?

Dominic loves tech and games. When he is not busy being toxic in VALORANT or watercooling anything he sees, he does some pro wrestling.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fantasy Football Week 9 care/don't care: Titans might be best AFC team

    Matt Harmon runs down what he cares and doesn't care about from Week 9, including the Titans getting a statement victory.

  • Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

    The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries.

  • Biden faces fresh challenges after infrastructure victory

    President Joe Biden doesn't need to look any further back than his time as vice president to grasp the challenges that lie ahead in promoting his new $1 trillion infrastructure deal to the American people and getting the money out the door fast enough that they can feel a real impact. When President Barack Obama pushed through a giant stimulus bill in 2009, his administration faced criticism that the money was too slow to work its way into the sluggish economy, and Obama himself later acknowledged that he had failed to sell Americans on the benefits of the legislation. Biden began his own effort to fashion such a story when he took a victory lap Saturday after his infrastructure bill cleared the Congress, notching a hard-fought win on a $1.2 trillion piece of legislation that he says will tangibly improve Americans’ lives in the months and years to come.

  • Ex-insurance agent forged policies to cheat hawker stall helper of $100,000

    Jennifer Toh Suat Leng cheated an illiterate hawker, an elderly hawker stall helper and a Grab driver.

  • Top Asian News 5:08 a.m. GMT

    The lockdown of New Zealand's largest city is likely to end later this month, with some coronavirus restrictions eased from Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. Auckland has been in lockdown for almost three months after an outbreak of the delta variant.

  • FOOD REVIEW: Revolver — “The Gruyère-filled naan is designed to turn heads”

    New kid on the culinary block, Revolver, is testament that grilling as a cooking method has fervently gripped Singapore by its proverbial neck.

  • 6 rooftop bars to unwind at in Singapore

    These bars offer sunset views topped with unique concoctions alongside lip-smacking bar bites.

  • Australia vows to sell coal 'for decades'

    Australia said Monday it will sell coal for "decades into the future" after spurning a pact to phase out the polluting fossil fuel to halt catastrophic climate change.

  • Titans shut down Matthew Stafford, Rams to claim fifth straight win

    The Titans picked off Matthew Stafford on back-to-back drives on Sunday night en route to their huge win in Los Angeles.

  • China's 1st woman to spacewalk works 6 hours outside station

    Wang Yaping has become the first Chinese woman to conduct a spacewalk as part of a six-month mission to the country’s space station. Wang and fellow astronaut Zhai Zhigang left the station’s main module on Sunday evening, spending more than six hours outside installing equipment and carrying out tests alongside the station’s robotic service arm, according to the China Manned Space agency. The third member of the crew, Ye Guangfu, assisted from inside the station, CMS said on its website.

  • Probation: Man, 20, who recorded two women having sex with him, uploaded clips online

    He had sex with the victims while blindfolding them or covering their faces, and filmed them without their knowledge.

  • China's Communist leaders begin top meet expected to boost Xi

    The top leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Monday started a pivotal meeting expected to further firm President Xi Jinping's grip on power.

  • ‘Eternals’ Opening Gives Korea its Biggest Box Office Weekend of 2021

    Marvel movie “Eternals” enjoyed the biggest opening weekend of any film this year in South Korea. It came as some Korean cinemas moved towards near to normal operation. “Eternals” earned $10.2 million between Friday and Sunday, and fully $14.3 million in its five opening days, according to data from Kobis, the box office tracking service […]

  • Spread the Christmas cheer with The Body Shop Advent Calendars

    Christmas gifting starts now. Read on for the best value-for-money beauty Advent Calendars for yourself and your loved ones.

  • Runners Help Participant Finish New York City Marathon

    Runners in the 2021 New York City Marathon on November 7 helped a fellow participant who fell over just shy of the course’s end finish the run.This video by andieekent captured the heartfelt moment. Two men can be seen holding the runner up by his arms as they move toward the finish line.“A runner fell to the ground less than 200m from the finish line,” andieekent wrote on TikTok. “Two complete strangers picked him up [and] made sure he crossed the finish line.”Event organizers said 33,000 participants would traverse the five boroughs of New York City, starting in Staten Island and ending in Manhattan’s Central Park.Peres Jepchirchir and Albert Korir, both Kenyan, won the Women’s and Men’s Professional Open Divisions, respectively.Madison de Rozario of Australia and Marcel Hug of Switzerland each took gold in the Women’s and Men’s Professional Wheelchair Division. Credit: andieekent via Storyful

  • Fans finally return in Seville for Spain's 'Gran Derbi' like no other

    It could have been the whistles from inside the Benito Villamarin as Sevilla's players jogged out to warm up or the whistles outside in the streets, as more Real Betis fans decided to join in.

  • Djokovic's greatness will be recognised eventually, says Medvedev

    The tide is turning in tennis legend Novak Djokovic's favour in gaining the respect he deserves from followers of the sport but he may have to wait for years post-retirement to be fully appreciated, says Daniil Medvedev.

  • Climate on track to devastate world's poorest economies: study

    The 65 most vulnerable nations will see GDP drop 20 percent on average by 2050 and 64 percent by 2100 if the world heats up 2.9 degrees Celsius, according to a report released Monday at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

  • Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Joins the Dutton Ranch in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the two-hour Season 4 premiere of “Yellowstone.” The Dutton family may have survived an attack at the end of the third season of “Yellowstone,” but the war looks to only be beginning and the first casualty of Season 4 is Josh Holloway’s Roarke. The two-hour […]

  • Asian markets mixed as inflation plays against recovery optimism

    Asian markets were mixed Monday as long-running concerns about inflation offset forecast-busting economic data out of the United States and China, while tourism-linked firms rallied on optimism about the global reopening after Pfizer said its pill to treat Covid was highly effective.