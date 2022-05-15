League of Legends Challenges: Everything you need to know about this new system

Anna Bernardo
·Contributor
·4 min read
Through Challenges, League of Legends is giving players who enjoy other aspects aside from Ranked Games something to look forward to. Photo: Riot Games
Riot Games has released a new way for League of Legends (LoL) players to get a sense of achievement besides just ranked gaming.

The game's new Challenges system was introduced into the game in Patch 12.9 and is designed "to provide meaningful progression to all League players".

This means that all players who enjoy other aspects of the game will have something to look forward to.

Only a limited amount of players from the same region can be in these levels at any given moment, just like Ranked.

Here's everything you need to know about the new LoL Challenges system:

Where to Find Challenges?

The Challenges tab shows you your progress and the different challenges you can participate in. Photo: Riot Games
There’s a separate tab in-game where you can find Challenges.

Your overall progression is tracked by a big crystal on the left which moves from Iron to Challenger, depending on your progress just like Ranked Games.

How Many Challenges are There?

There are a total of 300 challenges that players can achieve so far.

These challenges are split into five different categories, which can be found underneath the Challenges crystal. These also rank up too!

Here are the five categories and some sample challenges:

Imagination

As this category's name implies, this mode rewards innovative plays in the game.

Bad Medicine: Kill enemies recently healed by a heal pack in ARAM

Wave Goodbye: Kill 20 minions within 3 Seconds

Expertise

This category rewards player skill and flashy plays, perfect for players who like winning in style.

Unkillable Demon King: Win games without dying

Flame Horizon: Win games with 100 or more CS than your opponent

Teamwork and Strategy

This category gives rewards you can claim as a being part of a team that achieves more. Gather your friends and form a solid team to clear these challenges!

Soul Sweep: Claim Dragon Souls 4 - 0

Team Diff: Score aces between minion spawn and 15 minutes

Veterancy

As the category's name implies, this rewards experienced players who know the ins-and-outs of LoL.

Pentakills, gold reapers, and other stats are part of this category.

PENTAKIIIIIIIIL!!: Get Pentakills

Multi-Weapon Master: Win with different Mythic Items

Collection

This category is for the collectors out there, getting as many cosmetics, champions, and other goodies will increase progress in this category.

Icon of the Rift: Obtain Summoner Icons

Spice of Life: Obtain Champions

Legacy

Legacy Challenges are time-limited challenges for season-based accomplishments.

These cannot be obtained after the challenge is over, won’t contribute to overall progress, and cannot be levelled up.

You can use the search bar beside the crystal to search for challenges by name or criteria. You can filter challenges by group (for example, ARAM within Imagination), most recently ranked up, or current tier.

Challenge Cards

Challenge Cards show you the Challenge Token, your progress, and which game modes you can help your challenges progress. Photo: Riot Games
Each challenge has “Challenge Cards” that show players the “Token” that represents the Challenge and the player’s rank.

Your overall Challenges score is displayed in the upper left-hand corner of the page. You can now see the modes a challenge can be earned in the upper right-hand corner.

Towards the bottom of the card, you'll find the next significant reward you'll receive for completing the challenge at a specific level. Once you reach Gold, you will be given the title "Early Bird."

End of Game

The End of Game page went through a complete overhaul. This shows the new Game scoreboard. Photo: Riot Games
The end of each game now shows two things: the game’s scoreboard and your personal progression.

Everything you're used to seeing on the Progression Page is still there: ranked advancement, Champion Mastery, and Summoner Level on the left; Honor received in the lower right.

The progression carousel is a huge update, as it displays you the challenges and Eternals you levelled up, got near to levelling up, or performed really well on.

The other page you will see at the end of the game is your progress in Challenges. Photo: Riot Games
The Challenges feature is still in its first phase, and the devs have promised much more.

After the initial Challenges launch, they plan to release a new lobby customization option they're tentatively calling Banner Skins.

You'll also be able to display your rank more clearly with the help of Banner Skins.

To know more details about the LoL Challenges system, check here.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

