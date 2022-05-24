League of Legends’ disruptive Durability update is coming in 12.10

Anna Bernardo
·Contributor
·4 min read
It's finally the end of an era of one-shot killers, tank-ignoring assassins, and problematic burst mages: Riot Games is bringing Durability Updates in 12.10. Photo: Riot Games
It's finally the end of an era of one-shot killers, tank-ignoring assassins, and problematic burst mages: Riot Games is bringing Durability Updates in 12.10. (Photo: Riot Games)

League of Legends (LoL) developer Riot Games is releasing this year's biggest update that will most definitely change the game.

Riot is finally altering the durability of every champion in the game, thus eliminating the problematic high-damage meta that has been prevalent, especially since the start of this season.

These changes will be uploaded with Patch 12.10 this week.

In a post released earlier this month (6 May), developers mentioned that they would be introducing some changes to "increase the durability of every champion on the roster to reduce the overall amount of damage in League".

Stats like Base Health, Health per Level, Armour per Level, and Magic Resist per Level will be increased.

Squishier champions like Lux and Anivia can breathe a little easier and can hopefully do a bit of counterplay. Photo: Riot Games
Squishier champions like Lux and Anivia can breathe a little easier and can hopefully do a bit of counterplay. (Photo: Riot Games)

“While tons of damage can be fun and exciting, we believe that increasing champions’ defensive stats will be beneficial for letting players showcase their skill by giving them more opportunities for counterplay and to live out their high moments,” the developers said in the post.

There will also be "some adjustments to the surrounding systems of the rift to make sure they are correctly tuned". This means nerfs to sustain, and buffs to Baron and Turrets, as well as mana regeneration.

The high-damage meta has been so problematic that it seems to outright ignore tankiness and delete most AD Carries with one-shot skills.

The much-needed change will now allow for more counterplay for squishier champions.

“Riot Phlox”, a designer on the Summoner’s Rift team, gave us a preview of these changes, calling it a “pretty disruptive patch”.

Not all balance changes will hit the Rift in one go, and Phlox reassured players that their team “will be watching closely and [are] ready to react.”

All champions will gain 70 basic health, 14 extra health every level, 1.2 armour per level, and 0.8 magic resist per level, on average.

On the other hand, healing will be reduced by 10% and even up to 28%. Shielding has also been reduced by 10% across the game’s roster.

Due to a nerf to Grievous Wounds and a bonus to basic durability, the healing system has been decreased by 10% in both normal and enhanced situations for items and champions. Items and champion kits also lower armour and magic penetration by 5% to 10%.

All champions

Base stats

Base health: +70

Health per level: +14

Armour per level: 1.2

Magic Resist per level: +0.8

Healing

Reduced by 10-28%

Shielding

Reduced by 10% on average

System

Baron Nashor

Attack damage: 125+8/minute > 150 + 10 per minute

Grievous Wounds

40% to 30% > Enhanced 60>50%

Enhanced reduced from 60% to 50%

Magic and armour penetration items

Reduced by 5-10%

Systems with healing (items, runes)

Reduced by 10-28%

Systems with shielding (items, runes)

Reduced by 10%

Turrets

Outer Turret damage: 152-278 > 167-391

Inner Turret damage: 170-305 > 187-427

Inhibitor Turret damage: 170-305 >187-427

Nexus damage: 150-285 > 165-405

Damage to minions unchanged

While these changes will increase the durability of champions, an “all tank-meta” might not be feasible just yet. These changes will go live on Wednesday (25 May).

Take note as well that matchmaking queues will be pulled down roughly three hours before the patching starts and there will be a couple of hours of downtime as the patching happens.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

