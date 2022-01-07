Zeri, the Zaunite Marksman, is League of Legends' newest champion. (Photo: Riot Games)

League of Legends (LoL) is kicking off the new year with a blast, as Riot Games has revealed the first new champion of 2022 to be Zeri, the Zaunite Marksman.

LoL fans notably got an early peek at Zeri after the Champion's page on the game's official website was updated with the new champion's artwork and details.

While Riot were quick to take the page down, they later officially released Zeri's trailer on Thursday (6 January).

Zeri is a young girl with bright neon, yellow-green hair that also sports pigtails. Her weapon of choice appears to be a custom-made gun, with her fingers also having bolts of electricity coming out of them.

Since Zeri is being touted as a marksman, she is expected to join the Duo or Dragon lane as an AD Carry.

Zeri's primary power source is electricity and is a staunch defender of the people of Entresol, a settlement in the vicinity of Zaun, from the chem-barons. Here's an excerpt from her biography:

"A headstrong, spirited young woman from Zaun’s working-class, Zeri channels her electric magic to charge herself and her custom-crafted gun. Her volatile power mirrors her emotions, its sparks reflecting her lightning-fast approach to life. Deeply compassionate toward others, Zeri carries the love of her family and her home into every fight. Though her eagerness to help can sometimes backfire, Zeri believes one truth to be certain: stand up for your community, and it will stand up with you."

Zeri's biography also describes her as a very quick fighter, as she was purportedly behind attacks on chem-baron supply lines that featured “lightning striking faster than the eye could see".

Zeri seems to get her electric charge from speed, so we think her champion kit may revolve around that concept.

There’s not much known about Zeri's kit, including her abilities and passive skills, thus far. However, we expect her to be on the PBE patch 12.2 before getting a full reveal around next month.

