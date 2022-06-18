Meet Nilah, League of Legends' new bot lane champion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anna Bernardo
·Contributor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Esports
    Esports
  • League of Legends
    League of Legends
Screenshot of Nilah of the Seventh Layer from League of Legends. (Photo: Riot Games)
Nilah of the Seventh Layer is LoL's new addition in the bot lane. (Photo: Riot Games)

It’s barely been two weeks since the release of Bel’veth, the Empress of the Void, and the newest addition in the jungle for League of Legends (LoL), and Riot Games is not stopping there.

Enter Nilah of the Seventh Layer, LoL’s newest bot lane champion.

Riot's newest teaser on Saturday (18 June) reveals Nilah "of the Seventh Layer", as she describes herself, to be the game's newest champion.

She was teased as a “colorful but deadly stranger from a distant land” during the Champion Roadmap in April, and she was further hinted at in a quick teaser a day earlier.

Compared to the dark, sinister, and terrifying Bel’veth, or the conniving, manipulative girl boss Renata Glasc, Nilah is a more joyful, light-hearted addition to the LoL roster.

In the lore that was teased in the champion roadmap, the owner of a tavern called “Oyster Bill’s Oyster Shack” relayed a tale about one of the nights in his oyster shack, when this colourful stranger got into a riff with some of his Noxian customers.

And before it became a rowdy bar fight, “mist suddenly filled the restaurant.”

Armed with a whip, Nilah laughs and leaves a trail of water in her path. Photo: Riot Games
Armed with a whip, Nilah laughs and leaves a trail of water in her path. (Photo: Riot Games)

He heard “joyous laughter and the sound of splashing water” before all of the Noxians were dead after the mist cleared, and this stranger disappeared.

Not a lot in this lore hints at where Nilah comes from, although the trailer shows that what seems to be her home or hideout is surrounded by water.

Aided by a demon she called "Lord of the Waters", Nilah, clad in colourful monk-like garb, wanders around Runeterra in search of evil that, according to the new League champion, has become too "comfortable" in the world.

Some of her abilities were shown in the trailer.

Nilah wields a colourful, flowy whip that moves about like splashing water.

One of her abilities seems to be a dash that leaves a splashing pool of water briefly and allows her to kite through her enemies effortless.

Another ability seems to envelop her in a shield that protects her from auto-attacks, which can potentially be shared with allies.

Finally, the clip shows Nilah forming a vortex around herself as she swings her whip, doing harm to anybody in the vicinity. When that ability is used, Nilah looks to be encircled by hands, a design element that can be seen in the champion's animations as well. In fact, she does a high-five with the hand that she called a “demon”.

Not a lot is revealed about Nilah, but fans can expect to learn more about her in the coming days and weeks if we follow Riot’s usual schedule of teasing and releasing champions.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube, and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • For a rewarding and convenient shopping experience, Sa Watsons Ako!

    LEADING health, wellness, and beauty retailer Watsons gives its customers a selection of over 10,000 products in over 900 physical stores as well as its online store. But beyond that, it offers so much more.Watsons, a part of the A.S. Watsons Group, is the world's largest health and beauty retailer. Watsons launched in the Philippines in 2002, a time when the concept of having a wide selection of health, wellness, and personal care products under one roof was still new in the country. For pharma

  • Father’s Day gifts and deals at Ayala Malls Central Bloc

    JUNE is a month packed with events but there’s one that that shouldn’t be missed: Father’s Day. It’s the day when we shine the spotlight on our dads. Show dad your love this Father’s Day weekend, it’s the chance to do something for him and give back.Shopping for dads is no easy task, which is why TrueValue is bringing their Discount City at 2nd Floor, Ayala Malls Central Bloc (fronting Stylings) from June 13 to 19. Get dad’s favorite items with the best Father’s Day savings.The Slogos Trivia Nig

  • DILG: Correct mask ordinance in 3 days; Davide: Go to court

    THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has given the Provincial Government of Cebu until the weekend to “amend, rectify or adjust” its newly passed ordinance making the wearing of face masks in open and well-ventilated areas in the province optional.DILG Secretary Eduardo Año on Thursday, June 16, 2022, said they are giving the Cebu Provincial Government a chance to align its ordinance with President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order (EO) 151, which adopts the guidelines on t

  • Chan to withdraw countercharge if opponents retract

    LAPU-LAPU City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has expressed willingness to withdraw the criminal case he filed against the seven barangay captains should the latter withdraw first the cases filed against him and other city officials and private individuals.Related story: Lapu-Lapu mayor files second case vs 7 barangay captainsIn an interview on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Chan said he is willing to withdraw the grave oral defamation case before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas once the seven baranga

  • Cebu City police to round up child beggars anew

    THE police have noticed that streetchildren are starting to go back to the streets to ask for alms from passengers and passersby after major restrictions against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been removed.Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they will again be rounding up the minors, in coordination with the City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Centr

  • Robin Padilla wants to Cha-cha

    Neophyte senator-elect Robin Padilla, who is currently studying the legislative process, reaffirmed his belief that the Philippines needs to undergo charter change and shift to a Federalist system of government.

  • Camotes cop crashes into dump truck, hurt

    A police officer from Pilar Police Station on Camotes Island, Cebu got injured after his motorcycle crashed into the dump truck in Pilar town on Camotes Island, Cebu on Saturday at 9:45 a.m., June 18, 2022.Staff Sergeant Julius Navarro, chief investigator of Pilar Police Station, identified the victim as Patrolman Clister Sumaoy, his fellow police officer in Pilar.Navarro said that Sumaoy was on board the government-issued motorcycle on his way back to the police station after doing Police Commu

  • CVFA kicks off campaign in PFF U-19 National Championship

    THE Central Visayas Football Football Association (CVFA) kicks off its campaign in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) National Championship Second Division Visayas Leg on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).CVFA’s first assignment in Group E is against Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA) at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Negros Oriental-Siquijor Regional Football Association (NOSIRFA) takes on Kaya FC-Iloilo in the opening match at 8 a.m.“After the Palaro

  • VALORANT's new map Pearl looks a lot like Counter-Strike's Inferno

    From the get go, Pearl oozes the same kind of vibe, with its town-like buildings and tight corners. Here's what we think of the new map.

  • Gwen ignores 3-day ultimatum to change face mask policy

    CEBU provincial officials were unmoved by the three-day ultimatum issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to make changes to the provincial ordinance allowing the optional wearing of face masks in open and well-ventilated areas in the province of Cebu.“We will stand by our ordinance adopting my EO on rationalizing the wearing of face masks in well-ventilated areas,” Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said during a press conference on Friday, June 17, 2022.“It’s very clear un

  • Quality of life in 2022 better than 2021, but took a turn for worse this year: SWS

    The Social Weather Station found that one in three Filipinos feel that their lives were worse this year than last year.

  • Don Trollano’s clutch jumper gives NLEX win over TNT

    VETERAN wingman Don Trollano donned the hero’s cape for NLEX as he sank a difficult pull-up jumper with 2.2 seconds left to push the Road Warriors past the TNT Tropang Giga, 90-89, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center, Antipolo, Rizal.Trollano’s heroic moment capped off a thrilling comeback by NLEX that saw them rally from a 12-point deficit in the fourth canto and improve their win-loss record to 2-1.Calvin Oftana led NLEX with 20 points, four reb

  • ExxonMobil says fuel card offers are 'fraudulent'

    Amid soaring US gasoline prices, Facebook posts claim ExxonMobil is offering gift cards to people who fill out a form online. This is false; a company representative told AFP it is not giving out such cards, and the posts link to an imposter website."Gas prices have surged around the world. Exxon is helping Americans by giving $500 Gas Cards for only $1.95. Answer 3 questions," says a June 13, 2022 Facebook post.The post links to a website that displays the oil and gas company's logo and refers

  • Moises: How can I reach out to my son?

    “DAD VADER:” Hi, Singlestalk. I work in City Hall. I’m a father of a 25-year-old son who doesn’t have any ambitions in life. His mom left when he was about five. I was happily married. She wasn’t. I raised him singlehandedly. It took him six years to finish his degree in Physical Therapy. Barely passing. He did not take the board exams. He now works in a call center and parties heavily on weekends. Since I worked double time, we did not bond much. I want to reach out to him and talk about his fu

  • Kai Sotto shows off skills during workout in pursuit of his NBA dream

    20-year-old Filipino basketball star Kai Sotto remains unrelenting in his attempt to become the first Filipino native to be drafted in the NBA.

  • Father’s Day special: Young fathers in public service

    Fatherhood is a privilege as well as a big responsibility. It brings about unparalleled joy and with it, the trials and difficulties of everyday life. Yes, ups and downs are very much part of being a father.Today is the day dedicated to them and we focus on two young Dads who are in public service, re-elected Rep. Duke Frasco of the Fifth District, and newly minted Rep. Edu Rama of our city’s South District.SunStar LIVE! (LIVE!): What’s the best part of being a Dad?Duke Frasco (Duke): “Having ki

  • Like father, like daughter: Working with family done right

    Working for and with family can be a pleasant and rewarding experience but it also has its unique set of challenges as well. How do you handle difficult situations involving family members in a family-run company? How do you set the boundary between being workmates and family? How do you set aside personal issues when you’re at work and work issues when you’re home? The list goes on.These disadvantages are a few of the factors why some companies won’t allow family members to work together, and w

  • Mandauehanons urged to get booster shots

    MANDAUE City's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) deputy chief, Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, urges people to get their booster shots to protect themselves against any new Covid variants that might come out.In her talk with reporters on Friday, June 17, 2022, Dargantes said people having complete booster shots will help prevent a resurgence of Covid cases.Mandaue City has no new cases of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and below five percent positivity rate.On June 2, Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, M

  • Companies to apply for exemptions

    THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board of Central Visayas (RTWPB 7) on Friday, June 17, 2022 has received an application from a company asking not to implement the P31 increase in minimum daily wage for their employees.Evita Mendoza-Balane, acting RTWPB 7 Board Secretary, said the company which is based in Lapu-Lapu City used the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic as basis for its application.Balane said since the new minimum wage hike took effect across the region this week, they had

  • 2 killed in Danao City motorcycle-bus collision

    TWO persons died in a vehicular accident involving a motorycle and a Ceres bus at a national road along Barangay Dunggoan in Danao City, northern Cebu past 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.Motorcycle driver Christian Warren Perez Bendaña, 35, single and a cook from CM Enriquez, Barangay Suba, Danao, and his backrider and neighbor Jephy Navales, 37 and single, died instantly after getting dragged for several meters before the bus driven by Ranilo dela Cruz Miscala, 28, of Barangay Victoria, San