League of Legends: Zeri gets hotfix after dropping to Tier 4 in Patch 12.7

Anna Bernardo
·Contributor
·3 min read
In this article:
Zeri has been the most controversial League of Legends champion in Season 2022. Photo: Riot Games
Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, has been getting all the attention since her League of Legends (LoL) debut in January for both the right and wrong reasons.

Since her first appearance in the public beta environment (PBE), Zeri the Carry has been nerfed every patch (except for 12.6) because of her overpowered kit.

But in Patch 12.7, Zeri received a hefty nerf because she was still one of the strongest champions in the game, even dominating pro play. As a result, the dev team removed multiple stacks in her Q as well as adjusted stats and values in her kit.

That may have been too effective a nerf. Less than a week after 12.7 dropped, Zeri drastically dropped from Tier 1 to Tier 4 as her win rate crashed into an abysmal 42-43% from over 50% — giving her the lowest ranking among AD Carries.

Zeri&#39;s spark fizzles in 12.7; drops to Tier 4 in the Champion list. Photo: Riot Games
For her win rate to plummet to that level would only mean that she had simply lost too many games in just three days.

To address this, LoL developer Riot Games' Lead Champion Designer, August “August” Browning, tweeted about a hotfix on the way on Friday (April 15), less than a week after Patch 12.7’s release.

Stats

HP: 500 > 530

Burst Fire (Q)

R Stacks and E refreshes on crit: 2 > 3

Ultrashock Laser (W)

Slow duration: 1-2 > 2

AD Ratio: 1.2 > 1.4

Spark Surge (E)

Cooldown 28-22 > 26-20

While the Spark of Zaun does get some adjustments in her HP along with her Q, W, and E, the buffs do not revert everything that had been nerfed previously, including too many stacks in her Q. The hotfix is already live on public servers, but it'll still take a few days to see how this impacts her numbers.

Riot releases a hotfix for Zeri after her win rate crashes to 42%. Photo: Riot Games
Many replied to August’s tweet wondering why they didn’t wait for at least a week or a patch to fix Zeri.

Others called for a hotfix on the Rune Mage Ryze, who has also been struggling in mid and has performed poorly in solo queue since his nerf in 12.6.

Hopefully, Zeri won’t get any short circuits on the Summoner’s Rift or overload her enemies once again. Everyone just wants her to be balanced and competitive like all the other AD Carries in the LoL roster.

