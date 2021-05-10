Rabiya Mateo
Miss Universe Philippine Rabiya Mateo laughs after falling into a swimming pool during a photo shoot
The culture of editorial independence already exists in Singapore’s media industry and this will continue as Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) revamps its business model, said Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran on Monday (10 May).
A judge on Monday ordered Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to appear in person in court for the first time on May 24, her lawyer said, after weeks of delays in her case.
The suspensions come as the resumption of universities after a year closed due to the coronavirus epidemic prompts a new confrontation between the army and the staff and students who are calling for boycotts over the Feb. 1 coup. As of Monday, more than 11,100 academic and other staff had been suspended from colleges and universities offering degrees, an official of the Myanmar Teachers' Federation told Reuters, declining to be identified for fear of reprisals. Myanmar had more than 26,000 teachers in universities and other tertiary education institutions in 2018, according to the most recent World Bank data.
THE United Architects of the Philippines Graduate Auxiliary (UAPGA) Cebu Chapter hosted a three-day Techtonics Hackathon event where students and professionals in the AEC (Architecture, Engineering and
The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, has reshuffled his team after disappointing results in local elections that further strengthened Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson's grip on power. Labour lost control of a number of local authorities and of the parliamentary seat of Hartlepool, a Labour bastion for many decades. Starmer, elected leader last year, has struggled to bridge divides and unite Labour around a clear agenda to challenge the governing Conservatives, who are enjoying a boost from a successful COVID-19 vaccination programme and from ploughing money into areas where many voters have felt neglected.
A unit of a Chinese giant Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has agreed a $200 million joint-venture with Germany's BioNTech to make coronavirus vaccines, according to a company filing.
A visit by International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach to Japan that had been set for May 17-18 has been postponed due to the extension of the state of emergency, Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers said on Monday. "In the light of the extension of the state of emergency last week and various circumstances we are facing, the visit of IOC President Bach to Japan scheduled for 17 and 18 May has been postponed," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Japan and other relevant factors and will re-arrange his visit to Japan as soon as possible."
Pakistan quickly took the one wicket it needed Monday for another innings victory over struggling Zimbabwe in the second test and a 2-0 series sweep. It took only five overs on Day 4 for Shaheen Shah Afridi to end it by having Luke Jongwe caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for 37. Pakistan won by an innings and 147 runs at Harare Sports Club to go with the innings and 116-run win in the first test at the same venue.
The average house price in the UK in April was £258,204.
While debate has raged over whether the Tokyo Olympics should go ahead this year, the Australian city of Brisbane has been moving closer to securing the hosting rights for the 2032 Summer Games - a deal that could be sealed as early as July. Influential Australian Olympic chief John Coates said at the weekend that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was completing due diligence on the bid before it was presented to the body's Executive Board. "The reality is this: For Brisbane and Queensland, the bell for the last lap has rung, we have final hurdles to clear before the tape is breasted," Coates told the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC)'s Annual General Meeting on Saturday.
Bid farewell to a stiff neck or a sore back.
Pakistan needed just one wicket at the start of the day and it took a little over 20 minutes for Shaheen to induce an edge from Luke Jongwe (37) to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, wrapping up the contest as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 231 in their second innings. Pakistan won the first test by an innings and 116 runs and have now completed a comprehensive series victory, which followed limited overs success in South Africa. The tourists had elected to bat and posted a massive 510 for eight declared, boosted by a maiden double-ton for opener Abid Ali, who spent almost 11 hours at the crease for his 215.
The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (10 May) confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,378.
The Hollywood star posted some of his favourite family photos in tribute to his late wife.
This year, shoppers can expect bigger perks and bargains from Prime Day.
Indonesian authorities have arrested Papuan independence leader Victor Yeimo over accusations that he orchestrated some of the most serious civil unrest in decades that broke out in 2019, police said on Monday. Tension has reignited in recent weeks in Indonesia's easternmost provinces, with President Joko Widodo calling for a crackdown after a senior intelligence figure was shot dead late last month, and with an additional 400 troops deployed there. Yeimo, 38, who is the international spokesman of the West Papua National Committee, was arrested in the provincial capital of Jayapura on Sunday and is being questioned, said national police spokesman Iqbal Alqudusy.
Prime minister Boris Johnson is set to confirm the next stage of England's lockdown easing.
Bolivia's green delivery serviceBolivian companies have developed a pollution-free delivery chainLocation: Cochabamba, BoliviaDrivers use electric bikes and motorcyclesFood is packaged in compostable containersQuantium Motors, Kangaroo Go app and others are teaming up(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) MEMBER OF TARGUET COMPANY, GINNY GALINDO, SAYING:"These packages decompose in 90 to 180 days. They are self-assembled and manufactured with vegetable-based inks. The objective of this production is to replace single-use plastics."Cochabamba is one of South America’s most polluted citiesThe use of single-use plastic has skyrocketed in this cityThese companies hope to build a greener future
South Korean police on Monday summoned an activist who said he flew hundreds of thousands of anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets toward the North by balloon in defiance of a new law that criminalizes such activities. The questioning of Park Sang-hak, a well-known North Korean defector, came hours after President Moon Jae-in in a televised speech issued apparent criticism of Park without naming him, saying it’s “never desirable” to dampen relations with North Korea by violating inter-Korean agreements and South Korean laws. Police searched Park’s office last week after he announced that his group had launched balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets, 5,000 one-dollar bills and 500 booklets about South Korea’s economic riches across the border during April 25-29.
A man was shot and killed at the Vancouver International Airport on Sunday.Canadian authorities said that the incident happened in the main terminal.CBC News reported that police were looking for one or more suspects in connection with the shooting. The airport said that it was working with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and said that the situation had been contained. In a statement on Twitter, airport officials said, "our thoughts are with those impacted by today's incident.The airport is open and safe for airport workers and those who need to travel."It also recommended that passengers double-check with their respective airlines on their flight status.