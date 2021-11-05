Riot Games has signed a landmark partnership with Fenty Beauty by Rihanna to promote Arcane, the upcoming League of Legends animated series on Netflix. (Photo: Riot Games/Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)

League of Legends (LoL) developer Riot Games announced on Saturday (6 November) a first-of-its-kind global partnership with popular cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty by Rihanna to promote Arcane, the upcoming LoL animated series on Netflix.

While Riot Games and Fenty Beauty have yet to reveal the details of the partnership, Fenty Beauty said in a press release that they will "curate beauty looks across Riot Games and content aiming to highlight the multifaceted and diverse beauty landscape that celebrates beauty in all of its forms".

In celebration of the release of Arcane, Fenty Beauty will be hosting "VIP beauty experiences and gifting" at the Riot Games campus in Los Angeles on 8 November.

Riot Games' partnership with Fenty Beauty is just the latest in a string of partnerships made in order to promote the release of Arcane.

The LoL developer recently partnered with popular mobile battle royale games PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile) and Fortnite: Battle Royale.

In addition, Riot Games will be hosting a month-long celebration event for the release of Arcane called RiotX Arcane in LoL as well as its auxiliary titles; the game's mobile port LoL: Wild Rift, digital card game Legends of Runeterra, and auto-battler Teamfight Tactics. The event is even crossing over to VALORANT, Riot's standalone first-person shooter.

Arcane will be releasing in a series of acts, with each act including three episodes. The first act will release on 6 November, shortly after the grand finals of this year's LoL World Championship.

The second act will then follow on 13 November with the third and final act releasing on 20 November.

For everything you need to know about Arcane, check here.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.