TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is the best nostalgia trip you'll ever have

Dominic Ng
·Senior Games & Tech Producer
·4 min read
A screenshot of the title screen from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge video game (Screenshot: Tribute Games)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge title screen. (Image: Tribute Games)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is a new beat 'em up game made by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu, the same company that published Streets of Rage 4.

If you've played the old Ninja Turtles games on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) or the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) from Konami, you are in for a treat.

Right off the bat, I personally give this game an 11 out of 10 rating for its gameplay and presentation, simply for the fact that it is a love letter to the series and its history.

The artwork of the game makes it feel like it's a retro 2D sprite game, with a lot of callbacks to the Ninja Turtles games of the past.

You can either choose to go through a story mode to see how the story unfolds, or play the Arcade mode for the typical beat 'em up experience and finish the game in one setting. The stages are the same though.

Enemies and bosses are similar in attack patterns to their older counterparts, with new and added attacks that makes the game fresh for the old-timers of the series (not to mention, some of them have a remixed theme song from their older appearances).

A screenshot of the Krang boss battle from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge video game (Screenshot: Tribute Games)
Bosses have their updated classic look and moveset. (Image: Tribute Games)

If you have played any old Ninja Turtles game, a lot of the legacy skills that you might have learnt in those games will come in absolute use in Shredder's Revenge.

Jumping and attacking (most of the Turtles do a dive kick with this) is still pretty strong and feels the same like in the older games.

Pressing jump and attack at the same time will also usually initiate a strong uppercut attack in the older games, and it is still there in Shredder's Revenge.

But with these older mechanics also comes a great multitude of new ones to make the combat more fluid and enjoyable.

You have a super meter to execute super attacks, a dodge button to avoid getting hit, a dash, and you are also able to execute various kinds of throws.

Each Turtle also has a slightly different moveset from one another, so they do feel unique, in a sense.

Besides the four titular Turtles, you are also able to play as Master Splinter, April and Casey Jones, for a total of seven playable characters in this game.

You can also play locally or online, with up to six players per game.

And despite having that much of chaos going on on-screen, the game still holds up well and I have not come across any bugs at this point of time.

A screenshot of the character select screen from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge video game (Screenshot: Tribute Games)
You are able to fit up to 6 players per game, both from online or offline. (Image: Tribute Games)

In fact, the game promotes teamplay as well, as there are team based attacks and 'revives' if a player is down.

Sadly, the game doesn't offer crossplay between platforms, so if you do want to play it online with your friends, do make sure all of you are buying the game across the same platform.

The only exception to this are the PC and Xbox players, but you will need an Epic Games Store account to have crossplay between these platforms.

Personally, it doesn't make any sense that an Xbox player needs to sign up for an Epic Games account to use the crossplay feature, but I guess the option is there, rather than not having one.

All in all, this game oozes a lot of the charm that is present in the older games, with more finesse and replayability.

Going only at S$19.80 on Steam at the time of this writing (10% off its usual S$22), it is a great buy on PC.

If you have Xbox Game Pass, it is included in the lineup of games, so you do not need to pay extra for it.

The Playstation and Switch versions however, both cost above S$30 to purchase, and while I would say it is still worth the money, clearly if you have a PC, the smartest option is to purchase it on Steam.

Dominic loves tech and games. When he is not busy getting headshotted in VALORANT or watercooling anything he sees, he does some pro wrestling.

