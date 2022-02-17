Stock image of a mobile gamer with headset for voice chat. (Photo: Getty Images)

League of Legends: Wild Rift players are finally getting one of their most-requested in-game features: voice chat!

Wild Rift developer Riot Games announced on Wednesday (16 February) that the feature will soon be available across all regions but is still under the testing phase in Patch 3.0.

Testing for the feature was previously announced a month ago, but without much details at the time.

The two-week testing phase was planned to start with the Americas, and if there weren't many performance issues, it would be rolled out to the other regions after.

Riot has since released voice chat testing across all regions alongside Patch 3.0a.

The floor is yours! 🎤 Voice chat is back in testing in all regions.



➡️ MORE INFO: https://t.co/4u1haUmszy pic.twitter.com/p04mKyYO5G — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) February 16, 2022

In patch 2.4, voice chat had a flurry of issues like mics unmuting on their own, sound quality issues, inability to control the volume, and more.

Since then, the feature has been disabled while the developers tried to tinker with it to eliminate all problems related to it.

There was an attempt to get in back running in Patch 2.6, but another bug kept it from staying after the release of Android 12.

This bug showed Android 12 users as active, even if they were on mute. While this may seem to be a minor issue, the feature was again taken down to ensure the visuals are in sync with the sound, and that players are assured that their privacy isn’t invaded.

Players have been using other means of communication to augment the feature, with the most popular platforms being Discord and Facebook Messenger.

But because Wild Rift is on mobile, players have found it hard to switch or mute their devices.

Other Riot titles also have had different kinds of issues with voice chat. The company previously decided to disable the feature in League of Legends PC, as they claimed it would encourage more toxic behavior from some of its players.

Riot's FPS game VALORANT has also faced a lot of technical issues, with players complaining that the feature isn’t working on their end.

Recently, however, it seems that there are fewer issues with it, with folks coming up with fixes as well to help other players.

Hopefully, the testing phase for Wild Rift in patch 3.0 will go smoothly so that we can have that feature back in the game.

