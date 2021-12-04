Wild Rift patch 2.6: New champs Kayle, Morgana, new game mode and more

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anna Bernardo
·Contributor
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The last patch for League of Legends: Wild Rift in 2021 has arrived. The new update is jampacked with plenty of new features, including two new champions, a cosmetic upgrade for an existing one, a new game mode, expanded mission packs, gameplay adjustments, new skins, and more.

Here are the biggest changes you need to know about in Wild Rift patch 2.6:

New Champions: Kayle and Morgana

Kayle the Righteous and Morgana the Fallen are the two new champions arriving to League of Legends: Wild Rift in patch 2.6. (Photo: Riot Games)
Kayle the Righteous and Morgana the Fallen are the two new champions arriving to League of Legends: Wild Rift in patch 2.6. (Photo: Riot Games)

Two Winged Protectors and twin sisters are the newest champions coming to Wild Rift: Kayle the Righteous and Morgana the Fallen.

Kayle The Righteous introduces a fierce new gameplay dynamic to the Baron lane. 

Kayle begins as a melee fighter, easily ganked and outmatched in 1v1s.

However, she has a few abilities at her disposal, including a projectile that slows opponents and Divine Judgement, an ultimate that may momentarily render her or an ally invulnerable before holy fire swords rain down on the other team.

As she progresses through the game, she becomes into a devastating AOE hypercarry with ranged, True damage that slaughters anybody who stands in her way. 

Kayle is very tough to defeat in the late game, and you'll need strong CC and defensive skills to defeat her.

Meanwhile, Morgana the Fallen is heavily armed with offensive and defensive skills as a formidable mid laner/support. 

Her first ability, Dark Binding, enables her allies to pursue her enemies by rooting them in place. After that, she may utilize her Black Shield to defend her teammates from crowd control and magic damage and then unleash her ultimate for a team-wide stun.

Riot will further explore the conflict between these two sisters in Path of Justice, launching on 3 December. 

To unlock a character, players will have the option of siding with any of the sisters. Throughout the event, Targon will take centre stage in the mobile version of this patch.

Visual and Gameplay Update: Dr. Mundo

Dr. Mundo is the first Wild Rift champion to receive a visual and gameplay update. (Photo: Riot Games)
Dr. Mundo is the first Wild Rift champion to receive a visual and gameplay update. (Photo: Riot Games)

Patch 2.6 also delivers its first Visual and Gameplay Update (VGU) for Dr. Mundo, the Madman of Zaun. 

"With Dr Mundo's VGU, we wanted to update his theme, not only to look better but to more closely fit in with how League's Visual Style has evolved," said Maddy Woljak, Wild Rift's Champions Lead, in a preview of the patch.

Besides a new look, Dr Mundo also has some updates for his skills. 

His new passive, Goes Where He Pleases, stops him from being immobilised by blasting a chemtech canister from his body on occasion. 

Picking it up will provide him with an instant health boost, as well as a decrease in the cooldown time of his next canister. 

Another change is his third ability, Blunt Force Trauma, which he may use to force minions or small monsters back in a line while doing damage where they go.

Ultra Rapid Fire Mode

LoL's popular rotating game mode, Ultra Rapid Fire, is another one of this patch's most thrilling new features. 

Fans can anticipate the same absolutely insane gameplay that they have grown to adore in classic LoL

In this mode, champions have infinite mana and substantially decreased cooldowns, allowing players to enjoy an exciting and fast-paced game. 

URF availability may vary by region because of different evaluation methods and findings.

An upcoming event on 10 December, Ultra Rapid Bingo, is also tied to this game mode.

Champ Select

With 2.6, the Wild Rift team also believes that there are enough champions in the roster to allow for more bans. 

Teams will now be able to ban five of their least favourite champions from the Rift. 

There's also a visual update on the Champ Select menu to make position assignments clearer to the players. These changes will depend on which region you are in.

Ranked Rewards and Ranked Store

This patch will bring in a Season Reward Track, a feature similar to Wild Pass, but for Ranked gaming. 

Through this pass, you can earn season points while playing ranked games. You get more points by winning matches, playing your assigned role, and showing good conduct.

There will be Glorious skins available through the Season Rewards as well. In addition, gold+ players can also expect a skin overlay for the Glorious skin's loading screen splash.

Ranked Season 4 starts on 5 December, and those who qualify will receive a Glorious Orianna Skin.

Every weekend, there's also a bonus progression for the Season Rewards track, which ends after three wins, or 48 hours, whichever happens first.

You can now also earn ranked coins in Wild Rift, which you can spend in the new ranked store. There are a lot of new items that you can buy from this store, including Glorious skins from previous seasons.

Champion Nerfs and Buffs

There were adjustments in plenty of champions, aiming to balance the roster and its effect in the Rift in-game. A total of 17 champions will be receiving buffs and nerfs in this patch. You can click on each champion below to learn more about their changes:

New Items

Four new items are coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift in patch 2.6: the Banshee&#39;s Veil, Edge of Night, Hextech Megadrive, and Ixtali Seedjar. (Photos: Riot Games)
Four new items are coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift in patch 2.6: the Banshee's Veil, Edge of Night, Hextech Megadrive, and Ixtali Seedjar. (Photos: Riot Games)

Banshee's Veil, an item from League PC, is crossing over to Wild Rift to give mages that much needed defensive tool. This item grants mages Magic Resist and a spell shield to defend them against annoying crowd control.

  • Total Cost: 3000g

  • Builds from Needlessly Large Rod (1440g) + Negatron Cloak (900g) + 660g

  • 70 Ability Power

  • 40 Magic Resist

  • 10 Ability Haste

  • UNIQUE PASSIVE - Annul: Grants a spell shield that blocks the next enemy ability.

Edge of Night is another item from LoL that will give a spell shield and armour penetration, useful for assassins ganking from the backline.

  • Total Cost: 3000g

  • Builds from Serrated Dirk (1000g) + Jaurim’s Fist (1200g) + 800g

  • 250 Health

  • 50 Attack Damage

  • UNIQUE PASSIVE - Annul: Grants a spell shield that blocks the next enemy ability.

  • PASSIVE - Gouge: 10 Armor Penetration

Hextech Megadrive is an item for supports that helps reduce active cooldowns through heals, shields, and stuns.

  • Total Cost: 2700g

  • Builds from Lost Chapter (1050g) + Giant’s Belt (1000g) + 650g

  • 300 Health

  • 200 Mana

  • 35 Ability Power

  • 15 Ability Haste

  • UNIQUE PASSIVE - Tinker: Reduces the cooldown of your active items by 10% (5-second cooldown) when healing and shielding your allies and by 15% (no cooldown) when immobilising your enemies.

Ixtali Seedjar is another new item that supports can use to collect seeds and plant their own Honeyfruits, Scryer's Blooms, and Blast Cones all over the map.

  • Total Cost: 2500g

  • Builds from Chain Vest (900g) + Negatron Cloak (900g) + 700g

  • 45 Armor

  • 45 Magic Resist

  • UNIQUE PASSIVE - Propagation: When you or an ally hit a nearby plant, it drops a seed that only you can see. You can pick up and replant that seed at any location on the map.

  • PASSIVE - Spring: 5% movement speed

There are also adjustments to items and runes. You can check out more details on these adjustments here.

New Skins

The Crystal Rose skin for Sona is just one among many new skins coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift in patch 2.6. (Photo: Riot Games)
The Crystal Rose skin for Sona is just one among many new skins coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift in patch 2.6. (Photo: Riot Games)

Players can choose plenty of champion skins from this coming patch. Here's the schedule of the skin releases:

December 3:

Arcane Jinx (available in-store)

Arcane Vi (available in-store)

Blade Mistress Morgana

Corporate Mundo (now legendary tier)

Frozen Prince Mundo

Hexplorer Shyvana

Rageborn Mundo

Viridian Kayle

December 4

Glorious Orianna

December 9:

Mecha Kha'Zix

Mecha Rengar

Warden Jax

December 15:

Crystal Rose Ezreal

Crystal Rose Jarvan IV

Crystal Rose Lux

Crystal Rose Sona

Wild Rift also made a few tweaks to help improve the game experience, socials, and guilds. Furthermore, Wild Rift's developers have made significant changes to take more action against gamers who purposefully lose games.

For more details on all the changes, click this link.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dexter Doria opens up about her own experience during Marcos' Martial Law

    Veteran actress Dexter Doria took on a role as an activist nun in the musical film “Katips” about the new Katipuneros at the height of Martial Law.

  • Movie poster was altered to read 'The Omicron variant'

    Social media posts share a poster for a purported 1963 science-fiction movie called "The Omicron Variant" to suggest that the pandemic and the appearance of the latest coronavirus variant of concern was planned in advance. But the poster is a digital fabrication based on one for a 1974 film named "Phase IV.""This science fiction movie was first realised in 1963. 58 years later, here comes the real disease caused by the 'Omicron' variant of covid 19. coincidence ??," asks a December 2, 2021 tweet

  • Cebu City issues new directives for Christmas, 2022 activities

    THE Cebu City Government has issued directives that would serve as a guide for major events such as Christmas and those in January 2022.The Misa de Gallo and New Year midnight masses have been approved

  • Booster shots rollout to start

    THE national government will start the rollout of booster shots against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) for all fully vaccinated adults on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, the Department of Health (DOH) said

  • CCPO collars 127 curfew violators

    THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) caught 127 persons who violated the new curfew that was implemented on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.Mayor Michael Rama issued a directive that changed the previous curfew of

  • Unvaxxed workers barred from going to work in 2022

    AROUND 1,547 Cebu City Hall employees who have remained unvaccinated will not be allowed to report to work by January 2022 if they still have not gotten their Covid-19 jabs.The unvaccinated workers, mostly

  • BSP urges rural banks to embrace technology to support financial inclusion

    THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) encouraged rural banks to use technology not only to maintain their competitiveness, but also to expand financial inclusion in the countryside.As of end-June, there

  • Bacolod councilor: Enforce tax relief ordinance

    “IMPLEMENT tax relief.”This was the appeal of Bacolod Councilor Al Victor Espino to the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) amid the non-implementation of the City Ordinance No. 953 or the Ordinance granting

  • MisOr bounce back with win over Zamboanga Sibugay in VisMin Cup

    GLOBALPORT-MISOR Valientes vented its ire on Roxas, beating the Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors, 72-61, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge on Dec. 1, 2021 at the

  • Globalport-MisOr valientes crush Iligan by 35 points in VisMin Cup

    THE Globalport-MisOr gained a share of the lead in the standings as it destroyed the Iligan Archangels, 104-69, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge on Dec. 2 at the Pagadian

  • Posts falsely claim to show Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan 'wearing pro-Muslim party T-shirt'

    A photo of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan circulating on Facebook appears to show him wearing a T-shirt pledging support for a pro-Muslim political party. Khan is among a group of high-profile Bollywood actors who identify as Muslim in Hindu-majority India. In fact, the image has been doctored; the text and logo for the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party have been superimposed on Khan's photo. The image was shared here on Facebook on November 11, 2021.The picture appears to sh

  • Primary Group enters hospital business

    HOMEGROWN Primary Group of Builders has forayed into the hospital business to augment Cebu’s bed supply and boost the island’s healthcare and wellness services.What was once an out-patient healthcare

  • Editorial: Staying alive: best gift amid Covid-19 pandemic

    JUST as the number of active Covid-19 cases in Central Visayas and other parts of the Philippines steadily decreases in the last quarter of 2021, the news of the detection of the Omicron variant of the

  • Malilong: Careful, MOM is watching

    EVERYTHING I wanted to write about Edgar Labella, I had already written when he was still alive. So let me write about some of the people he left behind instead.Former city administrator Floro Casas Jr.

  • Mezzo Hotel reopens cafe, launches gingerbread house, Christmas village

    MEZZO Hotel welcomes the yuletide season by officially reopening the doors of Café Mezzo together with the lighting of a massive gingerbread house, gift-giving and a heartwarming caroling presentation.As

  • Barbie Imperial's cute babydoll dress: Steal her look

    On Instagram Imperial is often seen wearing the cutest babydoll dresses that flatter her curvy figure.

  • Sista Super Sealers seek second title in PBA 3x3

    THE Sista Super Sealers seek to become the very first team to capture back-to-back leg championships as the PBA 3x3 Lakas Ng Tatlo third leg will start on Dec. 4, 2021 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.Fresh

  • DOH 7: Consider area population in vaccine drive performance

    THE Department of Health (DOH) 7 said the number of a region’s eligible population to be vaccinated should be considered in assessing the vaccination performance of the different regions in the country.This

  • Indonesian banks reject claim they are handing out cash to customers

    A claim that three Indonesian banks are handing out up to 1.2 million rupiah ($84) to all their customers has circulated on Facebook. However, the banks have dismissed the claim as false. The claim was shared in this Facebook post on November 16, 2021.The post's Indonesian-language caption states: "I got this info this morning. For those who have ATM cards issued by BNI, BRI and Bank Mandiri, there is Rp 600,000-1.2 million available in your balance that you can withdraw this November 2021, but

  • Petrov: I was misled in Obiena ‘witch hunt’

    EAGER to put a dot on the controversy that has affected his prized ward, EJ Obiena, coach Vitaliy Petrov issued a final statement saying that he was tricked by the questioning of Philippine Athletics Track