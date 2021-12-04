The last patch for League of Legends: Wild Rift in 2021 has arrived. The new update is jampacked with plenty of new features, including two new champions, a cosmetic upgrade for an existing one, a new game mode, expanded mission packs, gameplay adjustments, new skins, and more.

Here are the biggest changes you need to know about in Wild Rift patch 2.6:

New Champions: Kayle and Morgana

Kayle the Righteous and Morgana the Fallen are the two new champions arriving to League of Legends: Wild Rift in patch 2.6. (Photo: Riot Games)

Two Winged Protectors and twin sisters are the newest champions coming to Wild Rift: Kayle the Righteous and Morgana the Fallen.

Kayle The Righteous introduces a fierce new gameplay dynamic to the Baron lane.

Kayle begins as a melee fighter, easily ganked and outmatched in 1v1s.

However, she has a few abilities at her disposal, including a projectile that slows opponents and Divine Judgement, an ultimate that may momentarily render her or an ally invulnerable before holy fire swords rain down on the other team.

As she progresses through the game, she becomes into a devastating AOE hypercarry with ranged, True damage that slaughters anybody who stands in her way.

Kayle is very tough to defeat in the late game, and you'll need strong CC and defensive skills to defeat her.

Meanwhile, Morgana the Fallen is heavily armed with offensive and defensive skills as a formidable mid laner/support.

Her first ability, Dark Binding, enables her allies to pursue her enemies by rooting them in place. After that, she may utilize her Black Shield to defend her teammates from crowd control and magic damage and then unleash her ultimate for a team-wide stun.

Riot will further explore the conflict between these two sisters in Path of Justice, launching on 3 December.

To unlock a character, players will have the option of siding with any of the sisters. Throughout the event, Targon will take centre stage in the mobile version of this patch.

Visual and Gameplay Update: Dr. Mundo

Dr. Mundo is the first Wild Rift champion to receive a visual and gameplay update. (Photo: Riot Games)

Patch 2.6 also delivers its first Visual and Gameplay Update (VGU) for Dr. Mundo, the Madman of Zaun.

"With Dr Mundo's VGU, we wanted to update his theme, not only to look better but to more closely fit in with how League's Visual Style has evolved," said Maddy Woljak, Wild Rift's Champions Lead, in a preview of the patch.

Besides a new look, Dr Mundo also has some updates for his skills.

His new passive, Goes Where He Pleases, stops him from being immobilised by blasting a chemtech canister from his body on occasion.

Picking it up will provide him with an instant health boost, as well as a decrease in the cooldown time of his next canister.

Another change is his third ability, Blunt Force Trauma, which he may use to force minions or small monsters back in a line while doing damage where they go.

Ultra Rapid Fire Mode

LoL's popular rotating game mode, Ultra Rapid Fire, is another one of this patch's most thrilling new features.

Fans can anticipate the same absolutely insane gameplay that they have grown to adore in classic LoL.

In this mode, champions have infinite mana and substantially decreased cooldowns, allowing players to enjoy an exciting and fast-paced game.

URF availability may vary by region because of different evaluation methods and findings.

An upcoming event on 10 December, Ultra Rapid Bingo, is also tied to this game mode.

Champ Select

With 2.6, the Wild Rift team also believes that there are enough champions in the roster to allow for more bans.

Teams will now be able to ban five of their least favourite champions from the Rift.

There's also a visual update on the Champ Select menu to make position assignments clearer to the players. These changes will depend on which region you are in.

Ranked Rewards and Ranked Store

This patch will bring in a Season Reward Track, a feature similar to Wild Pass, but for Ranked gaming.

Through this pass, you can earn season points while playing ranked games. You get more points by winning matches, playing your assigned role, and showing good conduct.

There will be Glorious skins available through the Season Rewards as well. In addition, gold+ players can also expect a skin overlay for the Glorious skin's loading screen splash.

Ranked Season 4 starts on 5 December, and those who qualify will receive a Glorious Orianna Skin.

Every weekend, there's also a bonus progression for the Season Rewards track, which ends after three wins, or 48 hours, whichever happens first.

You can now also earn ranked coins in Wild Rift, which you can spend in the new ranked store. There are a lot of new items that you can buy from this store, including Glorious skins from previous seasons.

Champion Nerfs and Buffs

There were adjustments in plenty of champions, aiming to balance the roster and its effect in the Rift in-game. A total of 17 champions will be receiving buffs and nerfs in this patch. You can click on each champion below to learn more about their changes:

New Items

Four new items are coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift in patch 2.6: the Banshee's Veil, Edge of Night, Hextech Megadrive, and Ixtali Seedjar. (Photos: Riot Games)

Banshee's Veil, an item from League PC, is crossing over to Wild Rift to give mages that much needed defensive tool. This item grants mages Magic Resist and a spell shield to defend them against annoying crowd control.

Total Cost: 3000g

Builds from Needlessly Large Rod (1440g) + Negatron Cloak (900g) + 660g

70 Ability Power

40 Magic Resist

10 Ability Haste

UNIQUE PASSIVE - Annul: Grants a spell shield that blocks the next enemy ability.

Edge of Night is another item from LoL that will give a spell shield and armour penetration, useful for assassins ganking from the backline.

Total Cost: 3000g

Builds from Serrated Dirk (1000g) + Jaurim’s Fist (1200g) + 800g

250 Health

50 Attack Damage

UNIQUE PASSIVE - Annul: Grants a spell shield that blocks the next enemy ability.

PASSIVE - Gouge: 10 Armor Penetration

Hextech Megadrive is an item for supports that helps reduce active cooldowns through heals, shields, and stuns.

Total Cost: 2700g

Builds from Lost Chapter (1050g) + Giant’s Belt (1000g) + 650g

300 Health

200 Mana

35 Ability Power

15 Ability Haste

UNIQUE PASSIVE - Tinker: Reduces the cooldown of your active items by 10% (5-second cooldown) when healing and shielding your allies and by 15% (no cooldown) when immobilising your enemies.

Ixtali Seedjar is another new item that supports can use to collect seeds and plant their own Honeyfruits, Scryer's Blooms, and Blast Cones all over the map.

Total Cost: 2500g

Builds from Chain Vest (900g) + Negatron Cloak (900g) + 700g

45 Armor

45 Magic Resist

UNIQUE PASSIVE - Propagation: When you or an ally hit a nearby plant, it drops a seed that only you can see. You can pick up and replant that seed at any location on the map.

PASSIVE - Spring: 5% movement speed

There are also adjustments to items and runes. You can check out more details on these adjustments here.

New Skins

The Crystal Rose skin for Sona is just one among many new skins coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift in patch 2.6. (Photo: Riot Games)

Players can choose plenty of champion skins from this coming patch. Here's the schedule of the skin releases:

December 3:

Arcane Jinx (available in-store)

Arcane Vi (available in-store)

Blade Mistress Morgana

Corporate Mundo (now legendary tier)

Frozen Prince Mundo

Hexplorer Shyvana

Rageborn Mundo

Viridian Kayle

December 4

Glorious Orianna

December 9:

Mecha Kha'Zix

Mecha Rengar

Warden Jax

December 15:

Crystal Rose Ezreal

Crystal Rose Jarvan IV

Crystal Rose Lux

Crystal Rose Sona

Wild Rift also made a few tweaks to help improve the game experience, socials, and guilds. Furthermore, Wild Rift's developers have made significant changes to take more action against gamers who purposefully lose games.

For more details on all the changes, click this link.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

