Wild Rift Patch 3.2b: New champions Pyke, Nautilus arrive, plus new game mode

Anna Bernardo
·Contributor
·5 min read
In this article:
Pyke and Nautilus are arriving on the Summoner's Rift and some champion buffs and nerfs have been implemented in 3.2b. Photo: Riot Games
There have been many new and exciting changes for League of Legends: Wild Rift this year, and it seems like developer Riot Games is not slowing down with Patch 3.2.b, even as the Icons Global Championship kicks off in Singapore.

This latest update sees the debut of two new champions, Pyke and Nautilus, and a new game mode, All Random Ultra Rapid Fire, alongside the usual list of balance changes.

Here are the most exciting changes in League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 3.2b:

New Champions

Pyke and Nautilus have arrived on the Summoner's Rift. Photo: Riot Games
It's an exciting time for Wild Rift support players! In 3.2b, the game is getting two new champions, Nautilus and Pyke, from the depths and harbours of Bilgewater. Their arrival was teased before Patch 3.2 was dropped alongside the debut of Ekko.

Nautilus, the Titan of the Depths

None can escape the depths of this lonely legend of Bilgewater, and he's one of the newest options for tank mains.

Having Nautilus stay alongside your team's carries ensures that they're fed enough to deal tons of damage in the late game.

Nautilus' kit includes plenty of stuns and other crowd control abilities, letting him protect his teammates from enemy attacks.

Pyke, The Bloodharbor Ripper

Pyke will probably be one of the most unique supports that Wild Rift will ever have.

When helping his teammates, Pyke does things a little differently. He likes to sneak and claim kills, and Death from Below rewards the ally who helped him with extra gold.

If Pyke's teammates help him track down a target, he'll ensure they get more gold. Sure you won't get credit for kills with Pyke around, but you can't say no to all the extra gold he'll be giving!

Both Nautilus and Pyke will arrive on the Summoner's Rift on 21 June and can be unlocked by participating in Rise from the Deep.

New Game Mode: All Random Ultra Rapid Fire (ARURF)

All Random Ultra Rapid Fire (ARURF) is a new game mode that players can enjoy. Photo: Riot Games
A chaotic yet fun new game mode has arrived again! This limited-time game mode combines the mechanics of Ultra Rapid Fire (URF) and All Random All Mid (ARAM).

Players won't be able to choose their champions in the game, much like ARAM, although they will be allowed to reroll twice or exchange their champions with other players.

And just like URF, players hop into a cannon and will be fired into action!

Champion Buffs

Draven, Master Yi, Morgana, Tristana, Wukong and Xayah have been buffed. Photo: Riot Games
Six champions have been buffed in 3.2.b, including Draven, Master Yi, Morgana, Tristana, Wukong and Xayah.

Draven

Draven's been struggling for a couple of patches despite getting some buffs. His attack speed has increased, and he's getting more rewards with League of Draven.

Master Yi

Master Yi's many nerfs have made it difficult for him to clear the jungle. His Alpha Strike is getting buffed, with his bonus damage to monsters increasing.

Morgana

Another buff was given to Morgana, so she could "cast a few more dark bindings and a larger black shield." Dark Binding's cooldown decreased, and her Black Shield's magic damage scaling has also increased.

Tristana

The Yordle Gunner's scaling power has been boosted so she can be the hyper carry she was meant to be, particularly her Attack Damage.

Wukong

The Monkey God is pretty strong on LoL PC, but he's struggling in Wild Rift.

The devs are enhancing the Monkey King's duelling potential and giving Cyclone a quality of life upgrade to bring his power level closer to his fellow fighters.

Xayah

The Rebel Xayah hasn't been as strong as a couple of patches ago since her current power is tied to her autos and un-targetability. The Bladecaller is getting decent damage per feather increase, so kiting around will be easier for her.

Champion Nerfs

Evelynn, Irelia, Lulu and Yuumi received nerfs in 3.2b. Photo: Riot Games
Evelynn

The Agony's Embrace has dominated the jungle a bit too much since the recent systematic changes. The devs are decreasing her mobility, her health and the scaling of the slow in her kit.

Irelia

Irelia has recently emerged as a popular and effective choice for many roles, making her opponents' lives a living hell. To allow a bit more counterplay, the devs are the duration of her crowd control and base damage.

Lulu

New keystones have helped Lulu reclaim her position as one of the strongest supports, particularly in higher-level games. Some of her movement speed is being reduced as well as her health, so it'll be easier to catch her in team fights.

Yuumi

This tiny magical cat is giving wild rift players lots of nightmares once again since her Bop' N' Block got buffed previously, so the cooldown since 12.11 is higher.

Rune Changes

Keystone: Electrocute

More base damage was added to Electrocute since it's still underperforming compared to other keystones. This will give bursty champions more options for their build.

Keystone: Font of Life

This keystone is very strong in healing, to the point that it can be too much, given that it's pretty non-committal. The cooldown for this rune has increased, so it's not always easily spammable.

Rune Class: Bone Plating

A good rune to pick up in the early stages of the game, Bone Plating grants extra durability, but the addition of minor runes has reduced its use. Some sizable buffs were implemented to ensure it stays relevant in its niche role.

For the full details on the content for Wild Rift patch 3.2b, check here.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

