Master Yi and Karma and getting nerfed, while Vi and Renekton are getting some love in 3.1a. Photo: Riot Games

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 3.1a came out on Friday (8 April), with developer Riot Games aiming to keep the balance in-game after a certain bladesman and a new champion dominated the mobile rift in the past few weeks.

This update is relatively compact, with most of the focus going to champions tweaks. while only one item, the Blade of the Ruined King, received a nerf.

Here’s what you should look out for in Wild Rift patch 3.1a:

Champion Buffs

Jarvan IV, Nunu & Willump, Renekton, Veigar, and Vi. We rarely see all five of these champions in the Patch Notes, so this is a welcome change. (Photo: Riot Games)

We’re really glad to see five champions who have not been given attention for a while on the list of buffed champions this patch. Jarvan IV, Nunu and Willump, Renekton, Veigar, and Vi mains rejoice.

This will hopefully shake up the meta just in time for the Wild Rift World Championship Series Regional Finals in Southeast Asia on Sunday (10 April).

Jarvan IV

I’ve honestly almost forgotten that the heir to Demacia existed in Wild Rift, considering he’s been a forgettable fighter in both the top lane and the jungle since the year started.

The devs targeted his Demacian Standard, increasing the Attack Speed bonus he gains and grants to his allies.

This will make Jarvan IV quite valuable in team fights since the attack speed bonus will go well with team comps that rely on burst damage and attack speed.

Demacian Standard

Attack Speed bonus: 15/20/25/30% > 20/25/30/35%

Nunu and Willump

Compared to other Jungle picks, the duo of Nunu and Willump is harder to play unless someone’s taken the time to master their snowballs on the rift.

But the impact of this dynamic duo on the Rift can be huge, especially with crowd control and damage. Some attention has been given to their AP while their armor per level were also bumped up quite a bit.

Nunu and Willump are actually really fun to play, and we think with the overall buffs to their kit, now is the time to practice this champion once again.

Base Stats

Armor per level: 3.5 > 3.9

Consume

Damage AP ratio: 50% > 65%

Snowball Barrage

Damage per snowball: 7/10/13/16 (+3% AP) >8/12/16/20 (+4% AP)

Absolute Zero

Minimum base damage: 125/190/255 > 130/190/250

Maximum damage: 625/950/1275 (+250% AP) >715/1045/1375 (+275% AP)

Maximum charge multiplier: 5 > 5.5

Renekton

Renekton was a popular champion in the top lane last season, having the highest pick/ban rate in the 2021 Horizon Cup.

His popularity’s dwindled a bit on solo queue though, and while he continues to be a force among “highly coordinated teams”, he could use some help up top, especially with the entry of Sett and Shen onto Wild Rift.

Instead of being more useful in the early game, some of the healing power and durability of the Butcher of the Sands will be placed in the late game. This should keep him strong even outside the laning phase.

Base Stats

Health per level: 105 > 115

Health at level 15: 2120 > 2260

Cull the Meek

Healing per enemy hit: 6/9/12/15 > 4/6/8/10 + 8% Bonus Attack Damage

Enhanced healing per enemy hit: 18/27/36/45 > 12/18/24/30 + 24% Bonus Attack Damage

Veigar

Veigar’s buff is a bit of a question mark to some players since he’s really annoying to duel against in the laning phase.

However, the dev team seemed to think this wasn't the case, so he’s been given a cooldown reduction for Event Horizon to give him “more opportunities to lock down his foes and blow them up with dark magic, all while laughing maniacally at them”.

This will be a headache in the mid lane, so don’t get caught up in his schemes.

Try not to pair him against fellow mages like Orianna or Ahri. Quicker champs or others with burst damage will be a great counter with this more annoying scheme, like Zed, Katarina, Yasuo, or even a very mobile Akshan.

Event Horizon

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15s > 16/15/14/13s

Vi

I'm pretty glad that the Piltover Enforcer is getting a buff since my favourite bladesman is getting nerfed. Vi is a great bruiser in the jungle, but it’s been harder to utilize her for early ganks, having to be at least level 6 for her to matter in the early game.

The base attack damage buff is well-needed and hopefully, this will help Vi pack a stronger punch on the mobile rift.

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 58 > 64

Champion Nerfs

Many people are agonizing or excited over these changes. How do you feel about the nerfs on Karma, Master Yi, Olaf, and Vayne? (Photo: Riot Games)

The champions on the nerf list all seem to be some recent favorites among many players, so I believe I’m not the only one unhappy with these changes (although I think some players will be happy).

Karma, Master Yi, and Olaf are all getting nerfed this patch due to the sheer dominance they’ve been displaying.

Karma

When Karma’s kit was first introduced, we did think that it’d spell trouble for many players, especially since it seemed to be an upgraded Karma 2.0 from the game's PC version.

With all the power and utility available in her kit, she was able to make so much trouble in the mid-game.

As a result, the devs nerfed Karma’s Inner Flame to dial back her strength somewhat.

Inner Flame

Mantra bonus base damage: 70/160/250/340 > 70/150/230/310

Master Yi

I was actually really happy with Master Yi’s recent Alpha Strike buffs, as he’s one of the best champions to play in the jungle because of his clear speed and how he can take down enemies in the blink of an eye.

But we also acknowledge that he’s one of those champions that can be hard to balance, and perhaps he’s been too quick for other jungler picks. A nerf to his Alpha Strike has been given so that he doesn’t’ stay perma-banned on rank and he doesn’t clear way too fast.

Alpha Strike

Bonus damage against monsters and minions: 90/125/160/195 > 80/110/140/170

Bonus damage ratio against monsters and minions hit by subsequent strikes: 100% > 25%

Olaf

The fighter item changes and the introduction of Divine Sunderer have been great news for the Berserker. As a result, he’s been very popular popular in the jungle and in the baron lane, at times even looking too dominant early in the game as well.

A nerf on his Reckless Swing is warranted, so he doesn’t get too reckless and tear the game apart too much.

Reckless Swing

Base damage: 70/130/190/250 > 60/120/180/240

Vayne

Squishy champs know this, Vayne’s been a pain because of her movement speed and Final Hour’s Attack Damage.

There has been no escaping the Night Hunter for quite a while, but now players can breathe a bit easier knowing that Final Hour’s bonus movement speed and attack damage have been decreased.

Night Hunter

Final Hour bonus movement speed: 90 > 70

Final Hour

Bonus Attack Damage: 30/40/50 > 20/30/40

System Changes

Inflation affected Blade of the Ruined King's cost (kidding), while some changes to Baron and minions are happening. Photo: Riot Games

Item: Blade of the Ruined King

There’s a bit of a mark-up on Blade of the Ruined King’s total and combine cost since it’s been so popular on the Rift. This means you’d have to work more in the laning phase to get this item.

Total cost: 3100g > 3200g

Combine cost: 1000g > 1100g

Baron Nashor

I recalled playing a match where I thought the enemy team was going to take the Baron and win the game, only to be surprised that they’d all been executed after trying to take it on with half health.

Baron’s Acid Shot simply can be too painful, so the dev team is reducing its damage to targets while raising its base health to keep the objective challenging enough for Summoners.

Base health: 10800 > 11800

Acid Shot damage: 20 + 120% Attack Damage > 120 + 25% Attack Damage

Acid Shot damage ratio to targets hit by subsequent shots: 70% > 50%

Homeguard and Minions

Some adjustments were made to alleviate some pressure from late-game minion waves, so there’s an increase in bonus movement speed for Homeguard in the mid-to-late game, and a reduction on minion movement speed was also implemented.

Homeguard

Movement speed effect: After 12 mins, gain 30% movement speed for 4s > After 1 min, gain 40% movement speed until the game ends

Minion movement speed

Movement speed bonus at 12 minutes: 40 > 10

Maximum movement speed bonus: 120 > 100

For more details on League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 3.1a, click here.

