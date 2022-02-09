Zeri, the Spark of Zaun is electrifying the Summoner's Rift. (Photo: Riot Games)

It’s only been a few weeks since the release of Zeri, the Spark of Zaun in League of Legends (LoL) and she’s already making waves on the Summoner’s Rift.

The champion, who is Filipino-inspired and voiced by Filipina voice Actress Vanille Velasquez, has an overall kit which is is outstanding.

She has a fast attack speed, an ability that can jump over walls, and can easily overwhelm her enemies with a flurry of combos.

She’s so strong that she had to be nerfed during the PBE, before getting nerfed again the patch right after her release.

While she has high mobility and damage, she's not very tanky and can get easily overwhelmed if her skills are on cooldown.

Zeri is strong from the early-to-mid game, but tends to fall off later as other AD carries start outscaling her. This means that your macro gaming needs to be on point, or the tides will turn later in the game if she doesn’t snowball.

So if you’re looking at maximizing this electrifying champion in the bot lane, we’ve got your back. Let's take a look at maximizing her skills and auto attacks, and making good rune and item builds for her.

Zeri’s Abilities

Zeri's Abilities include Living Battery, Burst Fire, Ultrashock Laser, Spark Surge, and Lightning Crash. (Photo: Riot Games)

Passive – Living Battery

Zeri gains Move Speed whenever she receives a shield. When she damages an enemy shield she absorbs its energy, shielding herself.

This ability is pretty straightforward, but something one should always remember during matchups. Going against enemies with shield-based abilities or having the tendency to use shield items like Gargoyle, Shield Bow, etc. will be beneficial for Zeri. This passive is also effective if the enemy team has champions like Lulu, who has “Help, Pix” in her kit.

Q - Burst Fire

Passive

Zeri's basic attack deals magic damage, scales with AP, and is treated as an ability. Moving and casting Burst Fire stores up energy in Zeri's Sparkpack. When fully charged, her next basic attack will slow and deal bonus damage.

Active

Burst Fire shoots a burst of 7 rounds that deal physical damage to the first enemy hit. Burst Fire scales with AD and is treated like an attack, with the first round applying on-hit effects. Its cooldown matches Zeri’s basic attack timer.

Zeri’s auto attacks are treated like skill shots that can be dodged or blocked, but because it behaves like this, she can use this without a target. She can fire into a bush or into the fog of war, so it’ll also be useful for scouting or catching any enemy champions lurking out of vision, on top of helping you kite your enemies easily without being disrupted.

The Q acts as a basic attack, and when charged up, auto attacks also have a slow effect. It’ll make sense for Zeri mains to get used to moving around, and casting her Q (instead of auto attacks). It’s similar to Ezreal’s Q, but on steroids.

A Zeri main can start off with a charged attack, and kite around with a Q, then for last hits, use an uncharged attack to deal bonus damage. For those who like to kite their enemies often, maxing out this ability will make sense.

W - Ultrashock Laser

Zeri fires an electric pulse that slows and damages the first enemy hit. If the pulse hits a wall it fires a long-range laser from the point of impact.

This skill is useful in reaching for enemies beyond a wall to keep them from escaping, or to help an ally to kill an enemy in a team fight or a skirmish. Pretty scary for opponents if they haven’t laid out their wards well on the map.

E - Spark Surge

Zeri dashes a short distance and energizes her next 3 casts of Burst Fire, causing them to pierce through enemies. She will vault over or grind along any terrain she dashes into, depending on the angle. Hitting a champion with an attack or ability reduces Spark Surge’s cooldown.

This is pretty useful in wave clear and disengaging from skirmishes and team fights. But more than that, its long-distance and reset potential is what makes it very useful on the Rift to quickly travel where you’re needed, ambush enemies in team fights, assist junglers in invades, or even stop enemies from escaping.

Quite naturally, this means Zeri mains can follow up this skill with her Ultimate ability.

R - Lightning Crash (Ultimate)

Zeri discharges a nova of electricity, damaging nearby enemies, and overcharges herself for a moderate duration. While overcharged, Zeri gains increased damage, Attack Speed, and Move Speed. Attacking enemy champions refreshes the overcharge duration and adds another stack of Move Speed. While overcharged, Burst Fire's damage concentrates into a faster triple shot that chains lightning between enemies.

This ability gives so much that it synergizes well with the rest of her abilities. Because of the hit-and-run capability of this skill, you can use it in multiple ways. Like suggested earlier, you can use your E to jump over the wall for a flank in a team fight, and follow up with her R. Or you can set with your ultimate, and dash in and out of team fights while hitting your Q or your E.

Zeri Rune and Item Builds

Runes

Precision Runes: Lethal Tempo, Presence of Mind, Path: Bloodline, Coup de Grace. Sorcery Runes (Secondary): Celerity, Scorch. (Photo: Riot Games)

Because Zeri’s main strengths are her attack and movement speed, it makes sense that she would benefit most from Lethal Tempo.

You’d also want to help her mana with Presence of Mind, and to counter her squishiness, you can also take some Legend: Bloodline, which grants some lifesteal, and Coup de Grace for additional damage.

Sorcery runes would be good for Zeri’s secondary Rune tree where you can use Celerity for some more attack speed and Scorch for more damage.

Items

The most popular items for Zeri. (Photo: Riot Games)

There are a lot of choices for items for Zeri, as a marksman ADC, and it really depends on what you want to bank on.

For mythic items however you can go for Galeforce, which adds more mobility, or Immortal Shieldbow, which prioritizes Life steal, and the passive also provides a shield that can save you as well, or Kraken Slayer if you really want that burst damage — but it provides no protection, so you’re more likely to be decimated easily by enemies too.

Essence Reaver is arguably the most important legendary item for Zeri, because it helps her with consistent burst damage and mana restoration.

Runaar’s Hurricane is also a common pick according to LoL stats from OP.GG, because it loads up her attack speed and movement speed, and even adds some crit to her hits.

Basically, any other items that amplify her strengths and partially help with her weaknesses will be useful to her, like Bloodthirster, Infinity Edge, and more.

Given the changes in Fighter items in the last patch, however, you should be able to tweak your build to suit your preferred Zeri playstyle.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

